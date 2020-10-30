Gunmen Kidnap Female Professor of Ojukwu Varsity

Gunmen said to be numbering about three and operating in a vehicle, on Wednesday abducted a female professor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, in Anambra.

A source said the incident happened around 6p.m at Enugwu Agidi -Nawgu road, while the professor was coming back from work.

Members of Enugwu-Agidi community where the incident happened said it was the second time a lecturer from the university would be kidnapped at the same spot.

President-General of Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union (EBU), Hon. Ndubuisi Obijiofor who confirmed the incident, said, “This is to inform the general public of the unfortunate kidnap incident that took place along Enugwu-Agidi/ Nawgu road on the 28th October 2020, by 6:25pm.

“The kidnap victim goes by the name Prof. Silvia Okonkwo of Uruokwe village, Enugwu-Ukwu, a lecturer with the Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State. She left for Awka after having a Senate meeting with her collegues in the school, but unfortunately, her movement was cut short by the activities of the kidnappers.

“This is the second time a lecturer would be falling victim to the notorious kidnappers on the same spot. The particular spot where the incident took place is highly deplorable, making the constant users of the road more vulnerable to their attack,” he said.

The leadership of the Enugwu-Agidi Community also warned users of the road to desist from plying the road as from 6:30p.m because of the security threats posed by the bad spot.

It also called on the state government to come to their aid by repairing the road to facilitate easy movement of vehicles along the road for security purposes.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed reacting to the incident said, “Although the alleged incident was not officially reported, the Commissioner of Police CP John Abang has ordered for discreet investigation to ascertain the veracity of the allegation, rescue the victim and fish out perpetrators in order to bring them to book.”

