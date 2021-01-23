Herdsmen: Stakeholders Warn Presidency Over Handling Of Akeredolu’s Quit Notice

Before now some Fulani herdsmen have been operating and perpetrating criminality not only in Ondo State but the entire country. The sack order by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to the marauders to leave Ondo forests has again ignited verbal firework that may not address the issue at the end of the day. ROLAND OGBONNAYA writes

It started with what appeared to be out of genuine inten­tion. The Ondo State Gover­nor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu had ordered the herdsmen to vacate all the forest reserves in the state in his bid to check the spate of insecurity in the state in recent time. Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of the South- West Governors’ Forum, gave the order during an interactive meeting with the leadership of the Hausa/Fulani and Ebira communities in Akure, the state capital on Monday, where he fur­ther announced the ban of the herdsmen from moving their cattle along the highways and within the cities across the state, adding that security reports and debriefings from kidnap victims pointed in one direction trace­able to some bad elements mas­querading as herdsmen.

“We decided that all the crim­inal elements, who hide under various guises to aid the destruc­tion of farmlands as well as perpetrate other violent crimes such as kidnapping, drug ped­dling, and other nefarious ac­tivities, must be stamped out of our dear state. We have cases of several attacks on our people by these mindless elements. You will recall the gruesome murder of one of the members of the Ondo State Traditional Coun­cil who was caught in the web of the devious plans of these workers of evil on his way back to his domain,” Akeredolu em­phasised.

Akeredolu said criminal elements had turned forest re­serves in the state and across the South-West into hideouts for keeping kidnap victims, negoti­ating for ransom, and carrying out other criminal activities, and therefore gave seven days ultimatum to the herdsmen to leave all forest reserves in the state.

Immediately Akeredolu spoke out on what many, even those in central government knows is the truth and one of the challenges of security in the country found fault in the gov­ernors’ order. Instead of finding reason and rhyme embedded in the ultimatum, the issue is being coated with sectional and ethnic colouration.

In a swift statement by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Bu­hari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency called for restraint on the side of the state government and the Fulani communities, asking Ondo State not to act outside the constitution in tackling crime. The Presidency said the gover­nor, being a legal practitioner, should know that he cannot “unilaterally oust thousands of herders who have lived all their lives in the state on account of the infiltration of the forests by criminals. The Presidency has been keenly monitoring events occurring in Ondo State and the ‘orders’ by the government of the state, ‘asking herders to vacate the forests in seven days.’

“What is clearly emerging, is a lack of consistency in mes­saging which in turn leads to various contradictions regard­ing the accuracy and the intent behind the message. There is little to be said other than to call for restraint on both sides and urge the state government and the leadership of the Fulani communities to continue their dialogue for a good understand­ing that will bring to an urgent end, the nightmarish security challenges facing the state.

“Governor Rotimi Akeredo­lu, a seasoned lawyer, Senior Ad­vocate of Nigeria and indeed, a former President of the Nigeri­an Bar Association, has fought crime in his state with passion and commitment, greater sen­sitivity and compassion for the four years he has run its affairs and, in our view, will be the least expected to unilaterally oust thousands of herders who have lived all their lives in the state on account of the infiltration of the forests by criminals. If this were to be the case, rights groups will be right in expressing worries that the action could set off a chain of events which the mak­ers of our constitution foresaw and tried to guard against,” the Presidency stated.

Understandably, a Yoruba youth group, Igbimo Odo Yoru­ba vowed to enforce the order while chiding the Presidency. In a statement made available to Saturday INDEPENDENT and endorsed by its President, Olufemi Lawson, said it would mobilise its members towards ensuring the enforcement of the state government’s directive aimed at securing the lives of the people, alleged that the Pres­idency’s reaction to the vacation order has further confirmed the belief that Fulani herders enjoy the government’s endorsement.

“Nigerians should at this point in time be worried more than ever, about how a gov­ernment will be so brazenly concerned solely about animal lives more than those of human beings, which it swore to protect at all times, under the law of the land. We have no further doubt that this so-called federation is at the dangerous edge of its elas­tic limit, and it’s now destined to break anytime soon. We can nolongerwatchYorubaland, be­ing put under the siege of the rampaging terrorist herdsmen, whonowenjoytheprotectionof an administration, which once promised to reduce insecuri­ty, but has rather escalated it, thereby exposing a great num­ber of our people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history has never witnessed before.

“While we recognise the right of legitimate herders and farmers to do their businesses wherever they choose, such must be done in compliance with government procedures and laid down rules governing our states and communities. As we will no longer tolerate any group, no matter how highly connected, to desecrate our land any further. Let it be restated that after the expira­tion of this ultimatum by the Ondo State government, any reported case of kidnapping or killing will leave us with no op­tion but to mobilise our people, to enforce compliance, and get sanity returned to our commu­nities and forest reserves,” the group stressed.

Also reacting, the state chair­man of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nige­ria, Mallam Garuba Bello, who showed more understanding of the statement said, “We sup­port what Governor Akeredolu has said. He did not say Fulani should leave the state but he wants the criminals to leave the state.

Credit: Daily Independent