Hunger: Dogs Eat Owner For Breakfast In Enugu

There was pandemonium in the Abakpa Area of Enugu on Thursday last week, as news circulated that a Lady had been used for a meal, by her hungry dogs.

The incident which led to a traffic gridlock on the ever busy Nike Rd, opposite a popular filling station, beside St Theresa’s Catholic Church, had crowds of people trying to feast their eyes.

According to signaturetv investigation, the victim Ada Young who returned from overseas a couple of years ago lived by herself with over thirty dogs as pets and protectors.

According to neighbours, the said Ada Young, who lived a queer and reclusive life had no children, relations or friends visiting, as her many dogs were her only companions.

Though she was said to hail from Ngwo in Enugu North Local Government Area, a not distant Community from where she lived, neighbours said they have no recollection of the deceased receiving visitors.

WHAT LED TO HER DEATH?

According to eyewitnesses some Hausa traders who sold petty articles in front of the deceased house raised alarm after days of not seeing her.

This led to attempts to forcefully enter the property which was repulsed by an army of hostile dogs.

However, they said when eventually after gaining access to the house with majority of the dogs killed, what was found was the carcass of the body of the lady with only her head still remaining.

According to a male trader who refused to give his name but has a shop around the area, it was suspected that Ada may have taken ill or even died and was unable to feed her dogs for days and when the hunger became unbearable for the rabid animals, they pounced on her for a meal.

Another witness who spoke on camera but claimed he witnessed the evacuation of the body, said the only thing that helped the identification of the victim was the head without a body, which was all that was left of the victim.

Efforts to confirm the incident through the Police has not yielded result but signaturetv.org correspondent in Enugu quotes multiple sources as saying they witnessed the ugly incident.

Credit: signaturetv.org/agendang