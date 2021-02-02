IGP Tasks Officers on Respect For Human Rights

The Inspector General of Police, Mbubakar Adamu has cautioned men and officers of the Force over abuse of the fundamental rights of citizens.

According to a Statement, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba and made available to The Agenda Online, the Police boss also tasked the police hierarchy to ensure full enforcement of the Covid-19 Health Protection Regulation 2021.

Below is the full statement:

ENSURE FULL ENFORCEMENT OF THE COVID-19 HEALTH PROTECTION REGULATIONS 2021 – IGP ORDERS AIGs, CPs

· Cautions officers to respect rights of citizens while urging voluntary compliance

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the seventeen (17) zonal commands and their constituent Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to carry out full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 26th January, 2021. They are to ensure full compliance with the Regulations in their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).

The IGP gave the order to the Strategic Police Managers following the directives by the President as contained in the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations 2021 which mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies of Government mentioned therein to ensure full enforcement of the Regulations in public places – places of worship, workplace and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention centres, etc – and general restrictions on gatherings as well as the use of face mask.

The IGP, while noting that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed additional responsibilities on the general public, calls on citizens to voluntarily comply with the provisions of the Regulations for the safety of all. The IGP further cautions officers enforcing the Regulations to show tact, compassion and empathy with the citizens. He reiterates that the officers must be firm and professional and at the same time remain polite, civil and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.

