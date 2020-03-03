Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Tension in Imo …As Supreme Court Stands Down Judgement

…Owerri Residents Celebrate in Anticipation

Destiny Ugorji

The anxiety in Imo State has reached to a melting point, as citizens wait patiently for the decision of the Supreme Court on whether to reinstate the sacked Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha or allow Senator Hope Uzodinma to remain on the seat.

The apex Court, after hearing the arguments of the lead counsels to Chief Ihedioma and Senator Uzodinma stood the matter down, announcing that they will reconvene by 3pm today to deliver judgement on the matter.

The Supreme Court is hearing the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, over the January 14, 2020 judgment which sacked him as the Governor of Imo State.

Mr. Ihedioha and the PDP, in their applications have argued that the apex was misled into delivering the judgement which installed Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

They have therefore prayed the Justice Tanko Muhammad-led panel of the Supreme Court to review and set aside their earlier judgment.

Lawyer to Mr. Ihedioha, Chief Kanu Agabi SAN, in his argument, claims that fraud is evident in the judgment, as the appellant, Hope Uzodinma, claimed he was excluded from 388 polling units but tendered results from only 366 polling units

He adds that with the addition of votes from 388 polling units in favour of Senator Uzodinma exceeds the total number of accredited voters by 129,000 votes.

In his response, lead counsel to Senator Hope Uzodinma, Damian Dodo said the application to revisit, review or set aside the judgment of the court is an incompetent one lacking in merit.

He further argued that the apex court lacks the jurisdiction to sit on appeal over any judgment delivered by the court except where cases of typographical errors or slips are noticed in the said judgment are established.

The apex court stood down the matter for ruling by 3pm Tuesday, after listening to the arguments from the both parties.

Meanwhile, Residents of Owerri, the Imo State capital have already taken to the streets, celebrating in anticipation of what they described as a “sure victory of Chief Emeka Ihedioha in today’s Supreme Court matter.”

One of the persons seen celebrating, Chief Okechukwu Ogbonna expressed optimism that the apex Court will reinstate Chief Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State, insisting that he still has the mandate of people of the state.