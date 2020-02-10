Illegal Fees: Oyo Govt Suspends 13 Head Teachers

The Oyo State Government, on Monday, ordered the immediate suspension of 13 primary school Head Teachers, two Assistant Head Teachers and a classroom Teacher for extortion and various misconducts.The Government issued the directive through the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, following an inspection tour of some schools in Ibadan metropolis.Adeniran maintained that the Government would not tolerate inequity and gross indiscipline among teachers, noting that the Board suspended the erring teachers due to established facts met on ground at the various schools they supervised.He added that apart from illegal collection of fees from pupils, the suspended teachers were also found culpable of insubordination and refusal to comply with posting instructions.The SUBEB chairman, who stated that the suspended Teachers would face a disciplinary committee set up by the board, said the committee has been mandated to ensure a thorough probe of the allegations and give all concerned fair hearing.Adeniran gave the names of the suspended Head Teachers as Mrs. Agnes Amodu of IMG Primary school, Olubadan and Mrs. Janet Ayoade, who heads St. John’s Catholic Primary School 1, Eleta, who both refused to comply with posting instructions.Similarly, Mrs. Risikat Motunrayo Ogundele, the Head Teacher, Atolu Model Primary School 4, Oremeji was suspended for detaining a Primary 3 pupil at a police station.Others suspended by the SUBEB for illegal collection of fees were; Mrs. Kehinde Oyediran and Mrs. Monsurat Olaniyan, Head-Teachers at Community Primary School 1 and 2, Idi-Obi, Airport, Ibadan; Mr. Omotosho Michael, Mrs. Bilikisu Romoke and Mrs. Oyenike Damilola Adisa, Head Teachers at Community Primary School 1, 2, and 3, Sasa, Ibadan.Likewise, Head Teachers of St. Paul’s Primary School 1,2,3 and 4, Yemetu, Mrs. Olukoga; Mrs. C.G. Lawal; Mrs. Simbiat Adewale and Mrs. O. F. Ogunbiyi were suspended for illegal collection of fees.The Head Teacher, IMG, School 1, Oje-Igosun, Mrs. Esther Oluranti Adeoye was also suspended for illegal collection of fees. Her accomplice, an Assistant Head Teacher, Mrs. Romoke Ahmadu-Bello and a Primary 6 teacher, Mrs. Omolola Abobade were also suspended.An Assistant Head Teacher, IMG School 2, Oje-Igosun, Mufudat Abioye was also suspended for illegal collection of fees.It would be recalled that the Oyo State Government, after announcing free and qualitative education in May 2019, approved the payment of N526 Million as running grants to Primary and Secondary schools for the first term of 2019/2020 session.The schools are expected to submit records of disbursements to the State Government at the end of each term.The SUBEB chairman said: “It was during our tour of schools that we discovered failure of some teachers to comply with posting instructions, while some of them were collecting illegal money from the pupils, despite reiteration of the free education policy of this administration.”He added: “So far, we have discovered that some saboteurs are among the teachers, who are flouting the State Government’s directives and pulling down our efforts to sanitise the teaching system in the State.”The SUBEB chairman described the acts of the teachers as unruly, adding that the Government would set up a standing disciplinary committee to handle such misdemeanours.“We discovered that the absence of supervision and monitoring of education activities in the State has given so much room for impunity and indiscipline. We will not allow this to happen henceforth,” he added.Speaking further, he said: “This would serve as a deterrent to saboteurs among the Head Teachers in the State. They should know henceforth, that the State Government will not tolerate indiscipline.”According to him, the State Government’s stand to put a stop to quackery and indiscipline in the teaching profession still stands, adding that recalcitrant teachers across the State to must desist from illegal acts.Dr. Adeniran also stated that the Governor Seyi Makinde-led Government would not relent in creating conducive teaching environment for teachers, through provision of infrastructures, payment of running grants and prompt payment of salaries.He, however, warned teachers not to take the administration’s compassion for timidity. Olamide Adeniji