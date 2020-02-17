Imo And Supreme Court’s Chance To Save Judiciary And Democracy

By Austin Uganwa (Phd)

The Supreme Court decision to revisit its controversial judgment on Imo governorship petitions slated for Tuesday, February 18 is largely cheering and reassuring. With the apex court’s preparedness to hear the fresh application filed by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha history now beckons the Supreme Court to use the opportunity offered by this new development to save the judiciary ,democracy and the good people of Imo State

This is because the hearing will provide a veritable space for the apex court to judiciously correct the injustice and fraud inherent in the judgment. In so doing the judiciary that has suffered lasting public vilification and scorn and loss of integrity as a consequence of the miscarriage of justice will be pacified.

And this. The good people of Imo who on March 9 bequeathed Ihedioha their collective mandate to be on the helm of Imo affairs would heave a huge sigh of relief given the enormous benefits that attended Ihedioha’s eight months on the saddle Besides, the apex court would succeed in restoring confidence in the nation’s fledgling democratic system

In this realization the extent to which the Tanko Mohammed-led apex court will be recorded on a good side of history will be greatly dependent on the courageous and audacious manner it moves from Tuesday to correct the injustice in the Imo judgment. It is yet to be seen why the apex court will miss this golden opportunity it can leverage on to make history

Since the process of filing the application was finalized and hearing date fixed Imo has ostensibly stood still. In drinking joints, inside commuters and other public places such as parks, bus stops and even Churches the matter has dominated discussions. The prevailing and sustained feeling is that the apex court will do the right thing by amending the mistake that has been made by restoring Ihedioha as Governor.

The Imo government circle that has been experiencing stillness since the exit of Ihedioha has gone deeper into comatose over fear of impending judgment revise. Activities perceptibly have intrinsically slowed down in Owerri, Imo State capital. The once boisterous city has been in a shadow of itself since the last one month.

However, not a few Supreme Court Justices have at various times underscored the fact that iudgment review is proper and rooted in law. Justice Chukwudifu Oputa of the blessed memory while ruling on a case involving Adegoke Motors and Adesanya in 1986 submitted.: ” The court can do inculcable harm through its mistakes. When therefore it appears to learned counsel that any decision of this court has been given incuriam, such counsel should have the boldness and courage to ask that such a decision be over-ruled” .

Similarly, Justice Abba Aji, while delivering judgement in 2020 in a matter involving Stanbic IBTC Bank and LGC ltd affirmed that the apex court has the authority to vacate its decision. Some of the fundamental grounds the apex court can actually do that according to him, include: where any of the parties obtained judgement by fraud,or deceit and where the court was misled into giving decision. Besides, where there’s a critical mistake in the judgement and where there is error arising from an accidental immission. The enumerated grounds apparently lie at the heart of Ihedioha’s application

The hearing considerably is coming in good time, 13 days after Ihedioha filed the application. It is instructive that the apex court may have adhered to Ihedioha’s plea for accelerated hearing. This is indeed another welcome development given its propensity to redress the widespread maxim that justice delayed is justice denied

Kanu Agabi, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice heads Ihedioha legal team made of 29 other lawyers many of whom are reportedly offering voluntary service as a show of solidarity over the injustice done. The crux of the application they meticulously put together is that the declaration of Uzodinma as Imo State Governor on 14 January is a nullity given that Uzodinma deceived the court to obtain a fraudulent judgement. The team provided evidence-based and unassailable reasons in substantiation of the position.

Part of the filed application drove this reality home vividly. It contained: ” The judgement was a nullity having been obtained by fraud or deceit in that Hope Uzodinma fraudulently misled the Supreme Court into holding that a total of 213, 495 were unlawfully excluded from the votes”.

They are right. The document submitted by Uzodinma which the apex court latched on to rule was imbued with lots of forgeries, a ruling that catapulted him abnormally from the fourth to the first position.

An appraisal of the tabulated document which Uzodinma used to obtain the votes from the court shows present, implicit and intrinsic dubious scenarios. For instance, Number 69 of the certified true copy of Uzodinma’s document indicated that whereas the number of the registered voters in the polling unit under review was 492, APC was recorded 819 votes, PDP 7, showing a fraudulent mark up of 334 votes.

The same pattern of forgery like thread ran through the entire document. Instances abound in numbers, 377, 282, 285 and a host of others where the number of votes recorded far surpassed the number of registered voters

Another unpardonable flaw.was that the tabulated document didn’t have column for accredited voters which is largely unlawful

The sad reality is that with the additional votes approved by the apex court the total votes cast during the Imo governorship election curiously came to 953083 overshooting the 823,743 accredited voters by 129,340 votes.

Moreover, Uzodinma’s mystery document didn’t have columns and votes for other governorship candidates in spite of the fact that about 70 political parties took part in the election. The strange document reduced Nigeria into a two-party system recognizing only the APC and PDP.

To APC, Uzodinma allocated 213695, PDP 1903 votes while other parties were neither mentioned nor allocated votes. The result was that Uzodinma scored a whopping 95percent on average in the disputed 388 polling units. Comparatively, he got a conflicting and miserable 12 percent on average in the over 3000 polling units where the results were authenticated by INEC.

Besides, another anomaly was the apex court’s inability to show whether Uzodinma met a major requirement to be declared Governor which is to obtain one-quarter votes in two-thirds local councils in the state. This can only be done by computing the votes he obtained from each of the 27 local councils

These nullities evidently constitute key pegs of Ihedioha’s application, eloquently, unlocking the painful reality that the Supreme Court formed the basis of its ruling on fraud and forgery.

This explains why the apex court has a date with history and posterity as the matter comes for hearing 18 February , towards ensuring that the injustice capable of consuming our pride as a nation is not allowed to stand . Nigerians and indeed the international community are watching with keen interest

Dr Uganwa, wrote from Owerri