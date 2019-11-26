Imo Deputy Governor Denies Assaulting Lawmaker

Destiny Ugorji

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has denied reports that he allegedly slapped a lawmaker in the state, describing the report as untrue.

According to a Statement by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Walter Duru, the report is a handiwork of mischief makers, aimed at embarrassing the person of the Deputy Governor.

The statement reads in part:

“Our attention has been drawn to a report trending on social media, alleging that the Deputy Governor of Imo State Engr. Gerald Irona slapped a Lawmaker in Imo State.”

“The report is not only untrue, but a deliberate effort by mischief makers and enemies of the state to present our darling Deputy Governor in bad light.”

“The purveyors of this tale failed to mention the location, when and how such an incident occurred.”

“While some say it happened in a State Executive Council meeting, others say the incident occurred in the Chambers of the Imo State House of Assembly. Some have even mentioned the name of Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, lawmaker representing Ikeduru State constituency as the one allegedly assaulted.”

“Those spreading this falsehood are simply unintelligent and lack basic understanding of how government and its arms work. What will a State lawmaker be doing in an Executive Council meeting and what will the Deputy Governor be doing in the Chambers of the State House of Assembly? Except on special occasions or on invitation or both, the story does not add up.”

“The truth is that no such incident ever occurred anywhere, anytime or any day. The report is concocted by desperate politicians to embarrass the person of the people’s Deputy Governor.”

“The general public is advised to disregard the report and also be on the watch, as displaced politicians and enemies of the State are not relenting.”