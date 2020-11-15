Imo Govt: Detained Lawmaker, Heclus Okoro May Be Prosecuted

…Accuses Lawmaker of Thuggery

Destiny Ugorji

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on New and Electronic Media, Mrs. Nneamaka Okafor has accused the detained Lawmaker representing Ohaji/Egbema State constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Heclus Okoro of thuggery, even as she justified his arrest and continued detention in custody.

In a Statement made available to The Agenda Online, the Governor’s aide further accused Okoro of inviting thugs and wielding weapons within Government House premises.

According to her, “My attention has been drawn to yet another malicious report by the opposition to try to pitch the public against Governor Hope Uzodinma. This constant feeling of entitlement by people needs to stop. How do you as an Honourable Member abuse the privilege of being allowed into the Government House by not only bringing thugs into the seat of power in Imo State, but also drawing a weapon in Government House?”

“As a lawmaker, you should know that it is a punishable offence under the Nigerian law. The Police have been allowed to do their job. What is more curious is that the man he came to fight for was part of his colleagues who came to present the new Speaker to His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma. Hon. Heclus is not detained in Government House by the Governor.”

“The House Member committed a crime by drawing a weapon in Government House and coming into the Government House with thugs. The Police arrested him and his cohorts and he is in their custody. And since he was arrested by the Police, they will decide whether they will charge him to Court or not.”

It would be recalled that Hon. Heclus Okoro was arrested and detained in Government House, allegedly, on the orders of the Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Okoro is a loyalist of the impeached Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins.

Efforts to reach the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Orlando Ikeokwu for comments proved abortive, as his mobile line could not be reached, as at the time of filing this report.