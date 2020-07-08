Imo PDP Celebrates State Secretary, Emeaña on His Birthday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Party State Secretariat, organized a birthday party in honour of its indefatigable and very resourceful State Secretary, Hon. Nze Ray Emeaña. For obvious reasons, it was a low-key but rich event, with social distancing orders duly complied with.

In attendance were few notable elders of the party as represented by the duo of highly respected Sir Peter Mgbemelu (Dundun) and Sir Ambrose Ejiogu (Ndaa Ambu). There were few party leaders as represented by Dr. Vin Udokwu, immediate past Honourable Commissioner for Health in Imo State, and the Director-General, Imo PDP Campaign Council in the 2019 general elections; Sir Bon Unachukwu, immediate past Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Urban Planning; Chief Bonny Ebiri, notable grassroots political structures mobilizer in the State; and others.

The pragmatic State Working Committee (SWC) made a full presence with Sir Martin Ejiogu, State Chairman; Nze Law Biaduo, State Organizing Secretary; Barr. Josiah Eze, State Treasurer; Hon. Chief Mrs. Maria Mbakwe, State Women Leader; Barr. Kissinger Ikeokwu, Ag. State Legal Adviser; and Ag. State Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike in attendance. It was a convivial atmosphere that appealed to all.

The highpoint of the event was the traditional cutting of the very beautiful birthday cake. Also, there was the sonorous chorus of: “For he’s a jolly good fellow. So we all have to say”!

It was not a speech-making occasion, but in the spirit of the joyful moment there were few leaders that spoke about the holistic good attributes of Hon. Nze Ray Emeaña, which has earned him the sobriquet: “Ray is Okay”!

In his remark, Sir Ambrose Ejiogu thanked God for giving Emeaña another year, stressing that his administrative competence and experience were what is required at this time to sustain the leading position of PDP in the State. He prayed for long life, good health and prosperity for Nze Ray Emeaña.

Similarly, in his speech, Sir Peter Mgbemelu, (Dundun), was full of praises to God for granting Nze Ray Emeaña a new age. He said the amiable State Secretary appears like an ordinary person, but does extra-ordinary things. He prayed for long life and prosperity for Hon. Nze Ray Emeaña.

The next speaker was the State Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu. He glorified God for adding another year to the State Secretary. He also thanked God for giving PDP a totally committed party administrator, who he was very pleased to work with.

In his captivating response, Hon. Nze Ray Emeaña eulogized the party elders and leaders, his colleagues in the SWC, the Imo PDP New Media Directorate officers, other members of the party, and secrerariat staff. He stated that this was the best birthday he has ever had. He explained that his profuse appreciation to all was because the show of love was genuine and had no expectations in return attached to the them. On behalf of his wife and children, he thanked Imo PDP.

Our beloved party congratulates this quintessential State Officer, wishing him many more happy returns. Congratulations!

Signed:

Ogubundu Nwadike,

Ag. State Publicity Secretary,

Imo PDP.

July 8, 2020.