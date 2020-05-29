Imo PDP Gets New Publicity Secretary, Legal Adviser

Destiny Ugorji

A new Publicity Secretary has emerged in the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party-PDP. He is Ogubundu Nwadike.

Similarly, an Owerri-based legal practitioner, Kissinger Ikeokwu has emerged legal Adviser for the state chapter of the Party.

According to a Statement signed by the Imo State publicity Secretary of the Party, Nze Ray Emeana and made available to newsmen, their appointments take immediate effect.

The statement reads in part: “the State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has approved the appointment of the following party members as state officers in acting capacities: Barr. Kissinger Ikeokwu- State Legal Advised; Ogubundu Nwadike- State Publicity Decretary.”

“Their appointments which take effect immediately are coming at the heels of recent resignations by some ex-members of the party”