IMSU Alumni Gets New EXCO …As Ohanaeze Chieftain, Ozumba Emerges National President

Destiny Ugorji

A new Executive Council has been elected for the Imo State University Alumni Association, with the chairman of the Rivers State chapter, Chief Okey Ozumba, emerging National President.

Ozumba emerged as consensus candidate, following the withdrawal of his main rival and Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Chapter of the Association, Mr. Charles Nwosu at the Richcrest Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, venue of the election.

Announcing his withdrawal from the race, Nwosu, a Principal Manager at the National Social Insurance Trust Fund –NSITF described Ozumba as a dependable ally, whose commitment to credible leadership is not in doubt.

He further pledged his support and that of the entire Federal Capital Territory chapter of the alumni to the success of the new administration.

Other members of the newly elected executive include: DSP Crespo Epuzoagu, National Vice-president, Samuel Nwokeji, National Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, National Publicity Secretary and Mr. Anslem Achunine, Financial Secretary.

Others are: Lady Nkechi Eberendu, Treasurer, Nnamdi Amadikwa, Social Secretary, Francis Ndimkoha, National Assistant Secretary-General, Dorcas Fyneface Erio, National Assistant Financial Secretary and Okpotolomo Eric Ebitare, Provost; while Victor Nwadigo, Esq and Ken Obisike, Esq, emerged National Legal Advisers.

Meanwhile, a “Paw-paw” night, being an innovation to unite all critical stakeholders of the Association is scheduled to hold in Enugu Saturday night. It is powered by the Enugu State chapter of the Association.

The Man Okey Ozumba

Chief Okey Ozumba is a Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner and Rivers State chapter Chairman of the Imo State University Alumni Association.

He is also the Rivers State Chapter Deputy President of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo and a successful businessman.

He has promised to run an all-inclusive administration, while ensuring that the Imo State University Alumni Association lives up to its responsibilities as a development partner to the university, while advancing the welfare of its members.