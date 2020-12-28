IMSU Alumni President Preaches Peace at Inauguration

…Distances Association From Partisanship

A legal practitioner and chieftain of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Okey Ozumba has called on all alumni members of Imo State University, Owerri to embrace peace and understanding, especially as it concerns their dealings with the incorporated Imo State University Alumni Association.

Speaking immediately after taking his oath of office as the fourth elected President of the Imo State University Alumni Association, the Umuhu-Okabia born technocrat explained that the Imo State University Alumni Association is not a good place for anyone to advance his or her partisan interests, “but an association for selfless service that benefits our alma mater, the State and the alumni.”

In his inaugural address entitled; “A TIME TO HEAL AND A TIME TO GROW”, he regretted what he termed; “puerile and putrid embarrassments of the last few months, championed by a few individuals who are obviously uninformed about how an alumni association should operate.”

He assured that necessary steps shall be taken to ensure that everyone who really has the interest of the Association at heart is brought under the same umbrella.

He also revealed plans to set up a Reconciliation committee to proffer solutions to the nagging issues within the Association, but warned that while reconciliation is important; “Obedience to the Constitution of the Association, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the sanctity of organs of the Association are sacrosanct.”

The oath of office was administered on the President and members of the newly elected National Executive Council by His Worship, Magistrate Nkwoada, while His Worship, Magistrate Ebitari observed proceedings.

In strict compliance with relevant Covid-19 protocols, only those statutorily required to be in attendance were allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony. A few observers, including members of the Board of Trustees of the Association, led by the Secretary of the Board, Barrister Okwy Ukaga, members of the outgoing National Executive Council led by Mr. Anozie Ekwerike, the immediate past acting and many others were in attendance. Rev. Fr. Professor Philip Ogbonna was also handy to lend the needed Ecclesiastical support.

The Chairman of the Inauguration Planning Committee, Mr. Innocent Ekeopara, who was unavoidably absent due to official engagements, phoned in to felicitate the newly elected officials.

Ekeopara who is the immediate past National Social Secretary of the Association urged unity among all officials, explaining that; “An Alumni Association is not a moneymaking venture, nor a platform for partisan advancement.”

The Secretary of the Inauguration Planning Committee, Chief Lawrence Achinihu who spoke on behalf of other members of the committee thanked every member of the Association whose contributions saw to the success of the event and urged members of the Association to shine forth as Stars, in action and words.