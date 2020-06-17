IMSU Loses Two Lecturers in 24 Hours

David Kingston

It was a black Tuesday for stakeholders of Imo State University, as the institution lost two members of her academic community.

The Agenda Online reports that the Head of Optometry Department of the University, Professor Frank Iwuagwu joined his ancestors on Tuesday.

Similarly, a Lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo- AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi State, but studied from her first degree to Doctorate in Imo State University, Dr. Sylvia Chidimma Madu is no more.

She died same day as Professor Iwuagwu.

The cause of death is unclear as at the time of filing this report.