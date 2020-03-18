Indian Brings Human Hand Home For Dinner

An Indian man has been arrested after bringing home a human hand that he claimed he took from a crematorium and asking his wife to cook it for dinner.

The disturbing episode unfolded in Tikkopur village, India’s Uttar Pradesh and sent shock waves through the entire area.

The accused, known only as 32-year-old man named Sanjay, reportedly brought home a human hand and casually handed it to his wife to cook for dinner, Odditycentral.com reported.

The horrified woman reportedly lost consciousness and collapsed.

When she came to, she found an even more macabre sight – her husband getting ready to cook the human hand himself.

All she could do was run out of the house, lock her husband inside and call the police.

Credit: signaturetv.org/pmnewsnigeria/IJM