INEC Declares PDP’s Diri Winner of Bayelsa Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner of the governorship election in Bayelsa following the nullification of the election of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who briefed newsmen after its emergency meeting in Abuja on Friday, said with the disqualification of Lyon of the APC, the total number of valid votes now stood at 149,999.

He said out of this, Diri polled 143,172, and similarly scored more that 25 percent of lawful votes cast in all eight Local Governments.

He said the number of cancelled votes stood at 90,822, while APGA’s candidate, which is Diri’s closest rival, scored a paltry 1,299 votes.