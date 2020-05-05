Infectious Disease Bill Not In Nigerians’ Interest, CAN Writes Gbajabiamila

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) has said that the Infectious Disease Control Bill is not in the interest of Nigerians, and urged the House of Representatives to focus on efforts to develop a vaccine for the covid-19 pandemic that is killing more Nigerians.

CAN stated this in a letter it sent to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; signed by Barrister Joseph Bade Daramola.

CAN said that having considered the bill, it discovered that it was initiated to destroy the civil and human rights of Nigerians.

“It prevents Nigerians from having a say in their own affairs through the hasty and speedy way by which the House is trying to make it a law,” CAN stated

Calling the bill controversial, nebulous and obnoxious, CAN urged the Speaker to “allow the Spirit of God to prevail over the primordial intentions and ambitions” behind the proposed bill.

“Sequel to the above, we urge the House to discontinue discussion on this Bill forthwith in the overall interest of the Nigerian citizens.

“However, should you insist that their is merit in this unacceptable bill, we insist this bill should pass through public hearing,” the letter further read.

The Speaker on Tuesday, denied the allegations that the legislature was bribed to quickly pass the controversial bill, adding that the bill would be subjected to public hearing.

Credit: The Whistler