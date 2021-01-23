Insecurity: We Can’t Keep Silent Because Our ‘Brother’ Is In Power – Fmr Sokoto Gov

Insecurity: We Can’t Keep Silent Because Our ‘Brother’ Is In Power –...

The former governor of Sokoto State, At­tahiru Bafarawa, has expressed anger over the incessant security chal­lenges faced in the country.

The former governor, who stated that Northern elders are angry with President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of inse­curity in the country, said thousands of people were dis­placed in the North while the government spends billions on COVID-19

According to him, if the North fails to speak out now, they won’t when a Southern­er becomes president.

“We can’t keep silent be­cause our person from the North is in power. If we don’t speak, when a Southerner becomes president, we won’t have the right to express our feelings.

“Thousands of people are displaced in the North and in other parts of the coun­try. Instead of the govern­ment to spend N400 billion on COVID-19 vaccines, why can’t we spend it to buy secu­rity equipment? Insecurity is our Coronavirus in Nigeria.

“The threats and acts of armed banditry, cattle rus­tling, kidnapping and other forms of arson being per­petrated in our region and Nigeria, in general, is taking an unnecessary dimension to the level that no sane society would watch and wrap up ev­erything in the hands of the government.

“All of us as members of the society should bear it in mind that while the govern­ment does what it is supposed to do, we should also be seen to contribute our quota to­wards achieving the desired goals of ridding our society of these acts of barbarism,” Bafarawa advised.

