Insecurity: We Can’t Keep Silent Because Our ‘Brother’ Is In Power – Fmr Sokoto Gov

The former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has expressed anger over the incessant security challenges faced in the country.
The former governor, who stated that Northern elders are angry with President Muhammadu Buhari over his poor handling of insecurity in the country, said thousands of people were displaced in the North while the government spends billions on COVID-19
According to him, if the North fails to speak out now, they won’t when a Southerner becomes president.
“We can’t keep silent because our person from the North is in power. If we don’t speak, when a Southerner becomes president, we won’t have the right to express our feelings.
“Thousands of people are displaced in the North and in other parts of the country. Instead of the government to spend N400 billion on COVID-19 vaccines, why can’t we spend it to buy security equipment? Insecurity is our Coronavirus in Nigeria.
“The threats and acts of armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of arson being perpetrated in our region and Nigeria, in general, is taking an unnecessary dimension to the level that no sane society would watch and wrap up everything in the hands of the government.
“All of us as members of the society should bear it in mind that while the government does what it is supposed to do, we should also be seen to contribute our quota towards achieving the desired goals of ridding our society of these acts of barbarism,” Bafarawa advised.
