IPOB Leader, Kanu, Back Peddals

Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has chickened out of his stoning threat on Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader, Nnia Nwodo.

Kanu’s representative, Aloy Ejimakor, confirmed the threat withdrawal in a meeting called by a First Republic minister of Aviation, Mbazuluike Amechi, to broker peace between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and IPOB.

Amechi, at the meeting in his house, has called on the two parties to sheathe their swords.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting in Ukpor Nnewi South, Local Government Area, the elder statesman, described as unnecessary any form of altercation between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and IPOB.

He said both bodies were fighting for the welfare of Ndigbo.

Amechi, the only surviving member of the Zikist Movement, expressed joy over the withdrawal threat by Nnamdi Kanu of stoning Nnia Nwodo, as well as agreeing to work harmoniously with Ohanaeze Ndigbo for the interest of South East Biafrans.

He also revealed that part of the resolutions from the meeting was the demand for the de-proscription of IPOB which he described as illegal, urging the governors and Houses of Assembly in the region to commence action towards lifting the ban.

He said: “I summoned the two bodies of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and IPOB to express my displeasure with what I have been reading in the newspapers about Kanu giving orders that Nwodo should be stoned by IPOB.

“I am happy that even before this peace meeting, Kanu has retracted the statement. Therefore, we appeal to Nwodo to accept the retraction and get it off his mind and Ohanaeze has endorsed the retraction and IPOB has agreed to work with them.

“The two bodies realising that they are fighting the same battle, including marginalization, killings and denial of Federal Government to develop South East and Igbo land in general, have agreed to work together for the welfare of Ndigbo.”

IPOB representative, Ejimakor, said he honoured the invitation with the blessings and instructions of his client, just as he thanked Amaechi who he said was not a stranger to what he was doing, having been once declared a terrorist.

He confirmed the retraction of his client’s threats on the Ohanaeze boss, describing it as one spoken at the heat of the moment.

Speaking on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, state President of the body, Damian Okeke-Ogene, said the body endorsed all that were contained in the communique.

He said: “Those who thought our fences are fallen will know that the fences are much stronger than they thought.”

