Makinde Appoints Rural Water Supply Agency Chair, Two Special Assistants

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has appointed the trio of Engr. Ahmed Najeem Omirinde, Mr. Kehinde Ogunsanya and Mr. Muritala Olajide Adigun as chairman, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Senior Special Assistant on Economic Planning and Special Assistant on Digital Media respectively.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the Governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the Governor, in the letter of appointments issued to the trio, wished them the best in their new assignments, urging them to serve with dedication and loyalty.

The appointments were with immediate effect.

Engr. Omirinde, who was appointed to head the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, is a COREN-certified Engineer with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Apart from his professional career, Omirinde served as a member of Oyo State House of Assembly between 1991 and 1993 and was a member of the Oyo State Rural Electrification Board in 2005.

He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers as well as the Institute of Mechanical Engineers, London.

The newly-appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Economic Planning, Ogunsanya, has an MBA from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

Ogunsanya, prior to his appointment, served as Business Development Manager, Skye Bank, Agodi, Ibadan as well as Head of E-Business, South-West Regions at Skye Bank PLC.

He has also been “a key team member of several ground-breaking contributions to the development and turn-around of the Finance and Banking sub-sector of the Nigerian economy in the last twenty-four years and has risen to the level of a Manager in the Industry,” the statement read.

Ogunsanya’s professional qualifications include Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (Acib) 2001 and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of banker (Fcib) 2018.

The newly appointed Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Media, Mr. Adigun, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the University of Ibadan and a National Certificate in Education (NCE) from Osun State College of Education, Ilesha.

Adigun also attended the Ratibi Muslim School I, Oluyoro, Oke-Offa, Ibadan as well as the Oke’badan High School, Oluyoro Oke-Offa, Ibadan.

Apart from his current trade as a farmer, Adigun has been a classroom teacher all along.



