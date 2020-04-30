Many Feared Dead, as 8-Storey Building Collapses in Owerri

Dennis Ugochukwu

Many persons are feared dead, and some others injured following the collapse of an 8-storey building in Owerri, Imo State capital, Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident, Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Sp. Orlando Ikeokwu, in a Statement Thursday evening said rescue operations were still ongoing, as at the time of filing this report.

The Statement reads in part:

“On the 30/04/2020, at about 17”30 hrs, an eight storey building under construction along Musa Yar’adua drive, new Owerri, collapsed, trapping about fifteen person believed to be workers at the said site.

“Meanwhile six persons were rescued unhurt, five persons rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, while one was confirmed dead.”

“However rescue team are still battling to rescue the rest people still trapped underneath the debris.”