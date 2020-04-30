Home News Many Feared Dead, as 8-Storey Building Collapses in Owerri

Many Feared Dead, as 8-Storey Building Collapses in Owerri

By
admin
-
62
0
SHARE

Dennis Ugochukwu

Many persons are feared dead, and some others injured following the collapse of an 8-storey building in Owerri, Imo State capital, Thursday evening.

Confirming the incident, Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Sp. Orlando Ikeokwu, in a Statement Thursday evening said rescue operations were still ongoing, as at the time of filing this report.

The Statement reads in part:

“On the 30/04/2020, at about  17”30 hrs, an eight storey building under construction  along  Musa Yar’adua drive, new Owerri, collapsed, trapping  about  fifteen person believed to be workers at the said site.

“Meanwhile six persons were rescued unhurt, five persons rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, while one was confirmed dead.”

“However rescue team are still battling to rescue the  rest people  still trapped underneath the debris.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here