Military Captures Three Gunrunners In Plateau, Kaduna –CDMO

The high command of the Nigerian military, on Thursday, said that its troops have arrested three persons in Plateau and Kaduna states, for gunrunning as well as 24 others in the South South over oil theft.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations (CDMO), disclosed these while briefing Defence Correspon­dents in Abuja, on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in con­junction with other security agencies across the country from January 14 – 20, 2021.

General Enenche, while address­ing on military operations in the North Central zone, said troops en­gaged in conduct of aggressive ki­netic and non-kinetic operations in the zone progressively, have arrested gunrunners and recovered weapons from them.

Notably, he said, “On January 16, 2021, troops of Operation SAFE HAV­EN on stop and search duty arrested two suspects, Messrs. Mantau Nabo and Victor Jonathan, with one locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and one empty magazine concealed in a tricycle.

“The suspects attempted to sneak the items past a checkpoint at Dong Junction in Bassa LGA of Plateau State on their way from Jebbu Mian­go en route Jos Town.”

He said the suspects have been pro­filed and handed over to the appro­priate authorities for further action.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN on Stop and Search patrol at Mariri arrested one Stephen Yaro, from Kigwanu village in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

“The suspect was arrested with a locally made rifle concealed under his motorcycle seat. The suspect is at present undergoing preliminary investigation for further action,” he stated.

The military operations spokes­man, while briefing on operations in the South South Zone, said troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have contin­ued with the aggressive fight against economic sabotage in the zone pro­gressively.

“Between January14 – 20, 2021, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted anti-Crude Oil Theft and illegal oil bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.

“In the course of their operational activities, six illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ov­ens were immobilised.

“Also, 24 suspects were arrested while 14 pumping machines, two speed boats and 13 outboard engines were recovered.

“Additionally, a total of 9,856.1 bar­rels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK were recov­ered.

“Equally, on 14 January, 2021, Ni­gerian Navy Ship DELTA anti-crude oil team in conjunction with Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS conduct­ed anti-illegal bunkering operations.

“During the operations, the team de-activated illegally refining site at Egwa Creek, Warri South West LGA.

“The illegally refining site had seven refining units (ovens), 16 metal storage tanks, 84,000 litres and 105,000 litres of products suspected to be ille­gally refined AGO and stolen crude oil respectively”, he stated.

The CDMO said that the mili­tary high command encouraged the troops and personnel of other secu­rity agencies to remain unwavering and sustain the tempo in all the Joint Operations Areas.

