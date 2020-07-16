NASS Clerk, 149 Others Sacked

The National Assembly Service Commission has sacked the Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, Nigerian cable news online has gathered.

Sani-Omolori was sacked alongside 149 others, including Secretary of NASC, Mr. Olusanya Ajakaiye in a letter by the Commission on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the sacked clerk has been lobbying his way to get a tenure enlongation, predicated on a new regulation passed by the 8th National Assembly, but yet to authorized by President Buhari.

The Commission declared any staff who has spent 35 years in service of is 60 should leave and would receive their retirement letter soon.

The development finally resolves the tenure elongation agitation for the CNA and the affected staff.