NCC Suspends Sale, Activation of SIM Cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended the sale and activation of new SIM cards known as Subscriber Identification Module.

The Director, Public Affairs at NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who announced the suspension in a statement issued by the Commission, said the action became necessary in line with the federal government desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration excercise of September 2019.

NCC therefore advised all telecoms operators to henceforth stop all sales and activation of new SIM cards on their networks.

Part of the statement issued by NCC, read: “In line with the Federal Government desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise of September, 2019, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to embark on another audit of the Subscriber Registration Database again.

“The objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by Mobile Network Operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM Card Registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Commission.

“Accordingly, Mobile Network Operators are hereby directed to immediately suspend the sale, registration and activation of new SIM Cards until the audit exercise is concluded, and government has conveyed the new direction.”

The statement however said it was absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government.

NCC warned that MNOs must comply with the directive and that non-compliance with the directive would be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

Credit: This Day