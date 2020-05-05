NCDC Driver Tests Positive For Covid19 In Nasarawa

Nasarawa State has recorded another confirmed case of Coronavirus. This was disclosed by the Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Tuesday. According to him, the confirmed case is that of a driver with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who transports test samples for the agency in Abuja. The governor said he got infected while doing his job. This brings the total confirmed cases in the state to 12. He however said the patient had been moved to the isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, for treatment. He said all COVID-19 patients were currently receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi. Sule urged the residents of the state to adhere to all government’s directives on COVID-19 in order to contain the disease.