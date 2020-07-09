Nwadike Inaugurated As Imo PDP Acting State Youth Leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State Thursday, July 9, 2020 inaugurated Hon. Greg Okey Nwadike GOC as its Acting State Youth Leader. It was a short ceremony which reflected the expectations of the party and the people.

Present at the ceremony were Imo PDP leaders like Dr. Vin Udokwu, immediate past Commissioner for Health, Imo State; and Sir Bon Unachukwu, immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Physical Planning.

The State Working Committee (SWC) was duly present with the Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu leading State Treasurer, Barr. Josiah Eze; State Auditor, Hon. Godson Nwaobasi; State Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike and others.

A number of Imo PDP youths from across the State accompanied Hon. Greg Nwadike to the ceremony. The Orlu PDP Zonal Youth Leader, Hon. Comrade Anozie Udenwa was present. Hon. Appolos, PDP Chairman of Owerri Municipal, was present. Hon. Rex Okoro, immediate past Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON and notable and reputable Leader of Imo youths was present. In short, Imo PDP Youths came out to express support and solidarity to one of their own.

In his speech, the State Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu, stated that the brief ceremony was to receive and usher the newly appointed Acting State Youth Leader into his new office. He thanked God for making it possible to get a generally accepted Acting State Youth Leader. He charged Nwadike to go on with total mobilization of Imo youths for the interest of the party. He assured Nwadike, Imo PDP youths and entire Imo youths, that their yearnings and aspirations as youths can only be made possible by PDP at all levels.

In his response, Hon. Greg Nwadike, after introducing the handful of Imo youths present, thanked God for making the party find him suitable for the office. He assured that Imo PDP will going enjoy the dividends of youths. He promised not to fail or disappoint the party.

Speaking, Dr. Vin Udokwu stated that the appointee is from his constituency, and that his antecedents as a youth leader made him the primus inter pares for the office. He urged Nwadike to hit the ground running as the party looks up to the youths to play front role in the reclaiming and rebuilding of Imo State. He wished Hon. Greg Nwadike a successful tenure.

The high point of the brief ceremony was the official opening and handing-over of the office of State Youth Leader to Nwadike to joy and applause of everyone present.