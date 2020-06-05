Nwaogwugwu, Akaolisa and DSS: Quos Deus Vult Perdere Prius Dementat

By Elochukwu Okeke

On Thursday May 28, the Department of State Security (DSS) in Imo State invited Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, the Director General of New Media, PDP Imo State. Nwaogwugwu voluntarily honoured the invitation. Little did he know that DSS will hold him incommunicado from that day till date.

Peharps as a face saving measure forced by public outcry for the release of Nwaogwugwu, the APC Government justified the actions of DSS by creating the impression that Nwaogwugwu is being held lawfully based on a valid court order.

Furthermore, and in a bid to gain public support, it was tactically circulated in the media that the young man forged some official Government documents.

Till today, the so called Court order has not been sighted in any public domain.

It was anti climax therefore, when the young man was eventually arraigned in court on Friday the 5th of June 2020 (having spent 8 nights in detention), for the public to behold what the charge sheet showed.

The charge sheet was nothing short of an effort to gag the opposition to the government using the New Media.

If this was how GEJ behaved, one would wonder if Alhaji Lai Mohammed would have been walking free then.

If this was how Ohakim behaved, Mbaka would not have had any opportunity to retract his allegation against Ohakim.

If this was how Emeka Ihedioha behaved, then Mr Fabian Ihekweme, a serving Commissioner (who in addition to various false accusations, declared the government of Emeka Ihedioha illegitimate and formed a parallel Govt) would have been charged for treason.

The most worrisome development is the observation that count VII of the allegations levelled against Nwaogwugwu was for allegedly ‘transmiting a picture which grossly portrayed Governor Hope Uzodimma as a Fraud’

The said alleged offence was committed on August 14, 2019.

Yes 2019.

Before January 15th 2020, Hope Uzodinma was not yet a Governor and as such was not entitled to be represented by the Attorney General of Imo State.

What could have led to this? Is it by ommission or commission? or is it that Ogwugwu, the fore fathers of Ambrose has taken up the cause of seeking justice for thier son?

What borders me is the fact that my brother Akaolisa who himself was not Attorney General in 2019, could allow as a serving Attorney General, the use of State fund to prosecute a legal action for the governor for an allegation that happened in the governors personal capacity as a non government official.

That itself corruption.

It is in the light of this that the time honoured Latin dictum “Quos Deus vult perdere prius dementat, literally translated as – “those whom God wishes to destroy he first drives mad” – is as classical as it is contextually imperative at this moment.

Onye mara asú, ya súó n’ikwe.