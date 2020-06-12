Obaseki Joins PDP

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He collected his membership card at Ward 4, Oredo Local Government.

It was gathered that the governor is moving into the PDP with all the 18 Local Government Chairmen in Edo State together with 12 lawmakers in the State Assembly.

Also, Governors of the PDP are billed to visit him this weekend

It would be recalled that the Governor was disqualified Friday by the screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress, a decision he said he will not appeal.

