Obi, Rochas and Imo Contracts: a Vision of Long Tenancy in Kuje!

By Ogu Bundu Nwadike

Four ex-governors of four States of Nigeria are currently languishing in maximum prisons of the country, doing their time for doing the financial crime. From the evidence before the world, some more ex-governors are good to go to prison too for stealing public money belonging to their respective States.

Reading through some national newspapers of Monday, March 9 2020 I read the story of the account by Dr. Paschal Obi, ex-Principal Secretary to ex-governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State. The story was entitled: “Contractor Bolted After Payments ~ Okorocha’s ex-aide tells panel.”

From the way Obi was intently pointing at Okorocha as being responsible for the multiple billions of naira paid to contractors for contracts not executed, he’s simply writing the political obituary of his ex-boss, Rochas Okorocha. Or more directly put, Obi is grading Rochas road to Kuje!

Dr. Paschal Obi was in the witness box, answering questions thrown at him by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Contracts Awards 2011-2019 which was set up by Rt. Hon. Ogbuagu Emeka Ihedioha CON, KSC, FNIFST, during his seven months tenure as governor of Imo State.

The Commission had listed its findings for which it became necessary that Paschal Obi should appear before it. First was that it was discovered that Obi was the signatory to most of the contract documents.

Second was that the Commission discovered that various contract documents weren’t signed by the supposed contractors, but bore only the signature of Dr. Paschal Obi.

Third was that it was discovered that 100% payments were made upfront for the contracts.

Fourth was that the contracts for which full payments were made upfront weren’t executed.

Fifth was that Obi took multiple billions of naira from the office of the Accountant General of Imo State for unidentified projects.

Sixth was that the contract for the State new High Court Complex was awarded as three different contracts to three different contracts, under the titles of “Justice Oputa Court Complex; Imo State Judiciary Complex and Imo State Judiciary Complex.

Seventh was that it was discovered that about same contract valued running into multiple billions of naira each was paid to the three different contractors that handled the contract for the same State new High Court Complex.

Eight was that a road contract in January 2014 for the Egbeada – Afor Umuaka Road was first awarded to a contractor for N2.4 billion only to be reawarded two weeks after personally by Obi to another contractor for N3.6 billion.

Ninth was that it was discovered that billions of naira were paid upfront for some contracts but such contracts weren’t listed among contracts awarded and paid for. The Commission pointed out as an example, the supposed internal roads at Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area described as “Sunrise Park”.

Tenth was that it was discovered that most of the major contracts awarded under the Okorocha administration did not have contract agreements executed by the government and the contractors, while contract sums were fully paid for.

Eleventh was that the Commission discovered that some of the contracts did not have case files despite their values being in billions, while others were fully paid for without executing the contracts.

Twelfth was that it was discovered from the records that on a particular day, May 21, 2014, the Dr. Paschal Obi personally signed out and took various sums of money: N5 billion, N2 billion, N1 billion, N800 million and several others on the same day without tying them to any specific projects.

Thirteenth was that it was discovered that a project titled: “Sundry Capital Project” awarded for Area K World Bank, Owerri for $110 million or N39.6 billion and paid for upfront was abandoned by the contractor.

Fourteenth was it was discovered that two buildings for Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Lands for which the sum of N650 million was paid upfront for each weren’t seen anywhere in the State, meaning they weren’t built, but N1.3 billion was paid for both upfront.

From the statement of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, there are other issues not reflected on the fourteen items listed above.

Incidentally, in his responses, Paschal Obi feigned ignorance of some of the discoveries, while struggling to explain some.

The borderline was that he struggled to exonerate himself from any blames, while pointing at Okorocha as the chief architect and chief engineer of the entire contract mumbo-jumbo in the period 2011-2019.

For instance, Obi said that the contractor for the Area K World Bank projected disappeared with the entire N39.6 billion and abandoned the job.

Obi disclosed that the State Tenders Board was replaced with the Government House Task Force Projects Committee of which he, Obi, was the Chairman.

He stated that he wasn’t in the position to know which projects were executed and which projects weren’t executed because he wasn’t in charge of Project Inspection. He revealed that Rochas Okorocha was in charge of Project Inspection and should answer all questions on all projects.

Obi went on to State he was only a civil servant who took orders and instructions from the Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Obi insisted that majority of the payments made from his office were tied to contracts and that any money given to his office had 100% approval from the Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Unfortunately, this same Paschal Obi is the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in House of Representatives, supposedly making laws for Nigeria and Nigerians! Cry beloved country!

Any good reader with capability for discernment and capacity for reading in between the lines would know that prison beckons to the Governor and his collaborators in the looting of the treasury of Imo State from 2011 to 2019.

It may also be clear and clearer now why Ex-governor Rochas Okorocha is hell bent on preventing Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from being Imo governor.

It’s a good thing that Senator Uzodimma retained the Judicial Commission of Inquiry On Contract Awards 2011-2019, which was set up by Ihedioha. He should be commended in that aspect.

It’s equally good that the Commission is working diligently and conscientiously in verifiable truth and honesty. It must be supported by Imo people in every way possible, particularly useful information.

Ceteris peribus, after all the legal processes and procedures, no matter how long it may take, Rochas Okorocha must join the “Former Governors In Jail Forum” for his numerous atrocities against humanity in Imo State. That and only that will heal the wounds and pains Ndimo endure till date!