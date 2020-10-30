Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Bid: Nigeria Calls The Bluff Of US

The federal government has refused to back down in its support for former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s bid for the Director-General of the World Trade Organization.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the government will continue to engage relevant stakeholders in its bid to ensure that Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will be appointed the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) despite protest by the United States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained the process by which the former Nigerian Minister of Finance emerged winner of the seat.

It said that Okonjo-Iweala secured cross-regional backing of the 164 member countries of the WTO except the US.

The Ministry further pointed out that part from winning the elections, all 164 member countries are expected to adopt the winner by consensus in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO.

According to it, a meeting of the general council of the WTO has been scheduled for 9 November for the final decision of the WTO.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala announced winner of the Third and final rounds of the selection process for the Director General of the World Trade Organization on Wednesday October 28, 2020.

Credit: Daily Independent