Obaseki: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primaries

Destiny Ugorji

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2020 to a new date of Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

According to a statement issued Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan and made available to The Agenda Online, the decision is “predicated on exigencies of party activities.”

The statement reads in part:

“All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, party faithful and our teeming supporters, particularly in Edo state, are to take note accordingly.”

“Our party wishes to remind our members that all activities shall be in accordance with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)’s guidelines on COVID -19, as it concerns social/physical distancing at public gatherings.”

Sources within the Party however told The Agenda Online that the postponement is to accommodate the interest of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is believed to have concluded plans to pursue his second term bid under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.