PDP Reports APC Govt. to US Consul General

The Peoples Democratic Party said it had held a meeting with the United States Consul General, Ms Claire Pierangelo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and reported the actions of the All Progressives Congress government.

The party’s National Deputy Chairman, Yemi Akinhanmi, disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta.

He said the PDP believed that unless the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), was prevailed upon to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law; democracy might continue to be in danger.

The PDP chief, who accused the Independent National Electoral Commission and the judiciary of compromise, declared that the activities of the APC-led government had drawn democracy in Nigeria backward.

He said, “The only way forward in this country is that the President should be prevailed upon and let him sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

“The bill has been on the table of the President for over four years and it should be signed and as well monitor our democracy because for democracy to thrive in the entire black race, it must be monitored in Nigeria, otherwise, the coming generation will not hear of democracy.

“We have told the Consular General how the PDP has advanced democracy in Nigeria in 16 years. We told her how we took democracy from the grass to the top.”

Akinhanmi said former President Goodluck Jonathan should be commended for his gesture to have handed over power to Buhari without rancour.

When asked for the purpose of her meeting with the PDP, Pierangelo said she was out to speak with the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, among other notable persons in the state.

She said, “I am here in Ogun State on my first visit to talk to the governor among other notable people to know what is happening exactly so that we can suggest possible cooperation between the United States particularly commercial opportunities, agricultural opportunities and educational opportunities.”

