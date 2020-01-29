Port Harcourt Airport Thrown Into Darkness

Destiny Ugorji

Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa has been thrown into darkness following the activities of persons suspected to have set fire on the surrounding bushes.

According to a Statement, signed by the Corporate Communications Manager of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, John Onyi, and made available to newsmen, the International Airport lost power supply on Tuesday, as a result of bush burning around the area.

The statement reads in part:

“The International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt has lost power supply late Tuesday, 28th January 2020 as a result of bush burning along Airport 33kv feeder which damaged over 14 high tension poles.”

“However, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc’s technical crew has been mobilized to the site with a view to erecting the poles and subsequently restore power supply.”

“PHED therefore, appeals to the Airport Authority and indeed the travelers to exercise patience while waiting for the erection of the poles that would lead to restoration of power supply.”