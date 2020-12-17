Re; Buhari’s Tweet About CNN/BBC Report on The Endsars Campaign

By; Jerome-Mario Utomi

The information in the public domain reveals that President Muhammadu Buhari

on Wednesday 9th December, 2020, via a tweet stated that he was ‘disgusted’

by the coverage of the protest against police brutality done by the foreign media.

Buhari criticised the CNN and BBC for allegedly not rendering a balanced

reportage of the protest tagged #EndSARS.“I was disgusted by the coverage,

which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that

were burnt, and prisons that were opened,”

To be sure, my first reaction to that tweet by Mr.President was to seek the latest

meaning of the word ‘Disgusted’. And this is what I got from Wikipedia, the

world’s information search engine. It says; disgusted is an emotional response of

rejection or revulsion to something potentially contagious or something

considered offensive, distasteful, or unpleasant. In The Expression of the

Emotions in Man and Animals, Charles Darwin wrote that disgust is a sensation

that refers to something revolting.

Without dwelling further on the correctness or otherwise of CNN/BBC reports, as

it is not the kernel of this piece, it is however, important to underline that many

commentators/Analysts have but peripherally argued that Mr President enjoys

prerogatives to feel disgusted over such report that dealt very strong blows on

the reputation/image of a nation under his watch.

Indeed, while I appreciates their views that every great leader should be

concerned about all form of dent targeted at the image of his/her society, group,

state, region or nation,no matter how little, I chuckled at the claim by some that

manipulators in the media especially influential news organizations like

CNN/BBC, can intentionally ignore or downplay transgressions and

prevarications on behalf of the people they agree with while making an enormous

fanfare about any imperfections found in their perceived enemies.

Notedly also, even as their argument was not sufficient to push through their

corrupt understanding of ‘disgusted’, coupled with the fact that Mr. President

claim that the CNN/BBC did not give attention to the policemen that were killed,

stations that were burnt and prisons that were opened have since been found to

be inaccurate, the whole episode have for two reasons left me lost in the maze of

high voltage confusion.

First , no matter how long we live in denial as a nation,the Tuesday 20th October,

2020, Lekki tollgate tale where scores of protesters were reportedly shot at by

shooters believed to be officers of the Nigerian military, will continue to resonate

on the nation’s political wavelength until proponents of disorder develop courage

and stamina to ask for forgiveness from Nigerian youths that they have wronged.

Any other solution is at best temporal.

Secondly, this piece believed and still believes that, like every forest which has

layers-ranging from the ground level and scaling up the heights, there exist

articulated concerns in ways that render the content of Mr. President’s tweet as

misguided.

Separate from the believe by Nigerians with critical minds that the country is right

now in its most fragile state since the end of the civil war, even if the President

must for any reason feel concerned about any issue, he should have de-

focussed on the Endsars debacle as the consequence of its poor

management/handling has more than anything else presented his administration

as a bunch that is unwilling to draw a lesson from its past mistakes/wrong

leadership judgements. He should have rather concentrated more on

fundamental issues such as provision of security, education, infrastructure and

pursuit of economic welfare of citizens which are his constitutional

responsibilities.

Infact, there are numerous examples of great leaders across the globe that in

period of crisis like ours, generated breakthrough ideas via concentration on

fundamental issues.One of such leaders that naturally comes flooding of which

President Muhammadu Buhari could draw a lesion form is Sheikh Mohammed

Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab

Emirate and Ruler of Dubai.

He (Al Maktoum) on one occasion stated; there was a time we used to worry

about the aftermath of the depletion of our oil resources, but these worries are

dissipating. We have successfully diversified our economy by focusing on trade,

tourism, services and creating new opportunities. We have succeeded because

we mastered the art of exploiting the best resources in the world for acquiring

inexhaustible riches.

The ingrained lessons inherent in this comment is that while the Lekki Toll Gate

narrative remain a sin that Federal Government must continue to share from its

guilt no matter the volume of excuses generated, it would have been considered

more rewarding if Mr. President in that tweet told Nigerians how his

administration is tackling the offensive, distasteful, unpleasant and unacceptable,

and nagging security and economic situations in the country.

He urgently needs to be familiar with the fact that the nation will continue to find

itself stuck in difficulty accelerating the economic life cycle until his administration

creatively contemplate diversifying, and focusing not on CNN/ BBC reports on

Lekki Toll Gate shooting or its likes, but on trade, tourism, services, creating new

opportunities and reduction in cost of governance.

The need for diversifying the nation’s economy becomes imperative when one

committs to mind that such a step will provide options for the nation to reduce

financial risks and increase national economic stability: As a decline in particular

revenue source might be offset by increase in other revenue sources.

Same goes to the education sector. Mr. President must redirect strength

dissipated on gloating over CNN/BBC reports, to finding answers to the nation’s

education sector that is on progressive decline. And take pragmatic steps to fund

the sector in ways that can bring back the kind of learning and nation envisioned

by our founders. He must sincerely take politics out of education and feel

concerned and remorseful that for over seven months Nigerian universities

students of which youths composed a greater chunk of them have been at home.

No thanks to the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of

Universities (ASUU) and inability of the Federal Government to meet with their

demands.

This administration must take advantage of all the educational tools available to

return us to a place where our public education system will be the envy of the

world.

To use the words of Ben Carson, part of that education will include preparing

people for jobs of the future, which will decrease unemployment and increase

fulfillment while brightening future generations prospects. Last, we should shine

the bright light of truth on the forces of manipulation that run rampant throughout

our society today. Improvements in education, combined with wisdom and

knowledge, would then turn our country around’.

Finally, while this piece urges Mr President’s handlers to imbibe the culture of

verifying information before circulating /dissemination as such is capped with the

capacity to reduce citizens' trust in the Federal Government, I hold the opinion

that the government must do something to help the youths come out of this

challenge. It Is in the interest of the government to develop political will to help

Nigerian youths. It is also in the interest of the government to address the issue

of the millions of out of school children in the country. This should be done not

merely for political consideration but from the views of national development,

sustenance of our democracy and most importantly, avarting future Endsars

protests.

Jerome-Mario Utomi is the Programme Cordinator (Media and Public Policy),

Social and Economic Justice Advocacy (SEJA), Lagos. He could be reached

via; jeromeutomi@yahoo.com. Or 08032725374.