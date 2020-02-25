Sick, Kindly Avoid FMC, Owerri

By James Onuke

If you fall sick to the point of emergency, kindly don’t seek medical treatment at Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Imo State except you are unconscious. Or if you must be taken to the facility, please ensure you have or know a member of staff of the facility who would intervene on your behalf. If not, simply seek treatment at a private medical facility. Not too long ago, I watched a patient whose sickness was at crisis point die at FMC, Owerri owing to lack of care and I shuddered.

The elderly man was brought from the village to FMC, Owerri in a wheel-chair by his equally elderly wife. Of course, the wife was not conversant with the terrain. She was directed by nurses to transverse the nooks and crannies of the tertiary health institution to obtain one service or the other. Her confession that she was not conversant with the environment could not make any of the health personnel to render any assistance.

This was the period HIV/AIDS was still a real scare in the country. The health personnel insisted that the man must pass through HIV screening. Which is okay. But how does the woman locate the laboratory at the health facility? The nurses pointed at the direction of the laboratory from afar.

The woman criss-crossed the facility in her search for the laboratory to no avail. As she returned after a fruitless search for the laboratory, her husband had passed on. It was then the doctor on call ran out of her consulting clinic to ascertain his death state and directed that he be taken to the morgue. She also directed a nurse to disinfect the area where the man gave up the ghost.

She betrayed no emotion. To the female doctor, death does no longer mean much. I know doctors or other health personnel have witnessed death of many people to the extent that death does not thug at their emotional strings any more. But I was angry. The man’s death could have been prevented if only the personnel had exercised some care and love. Where has their Hippocratic Oath gone to?

Owing to the information I got earlier that one had to go to FMC on time if one would succeed at being able to see a doctor, I had to arrive the medical centre at 8:30am but stayed till 4:00pm due to the many patients that wanted to see same doctor. Of course at 4:00pm, the doctor was fatigued. It was also her closing time. She had to go which meant I wasn’t able to see her that fateful day.

I was advised to see her at her private clinic at Ikenegbu. She consults patients in the evening hours at her private clinic, ostensibly after closing at FMC or during her off-duty days. I dashed to the clinic.

The first shock was her consulting fee was N10,000. Because the skin challenge I had was truly discomforting me, I paid and went in to consult her.

She examined and wrote series of tests I should undergo at a private laboratory located at MCC Road, Owerri and drugs including creams I should procure. That was all. The N10,000 was gone. This was in 2008. After undergoing the tests, I returned for her to interpret the tests and get another round of prescription.

I procured the drugs she prescribed and applied them. There was not much relief. After some months, I went back to her clinic only to be told the consultation fee had risen to N20,000. That was the last straw that broke the camel’s back. I bolted out of the clinic fuming and fretting.

That was the last I went to consult her. I had to seek alternative medical care. This story is to let you know how the doctor helped to divert my attention to her private clinic. Again, because I waited for a full day without being able to see a doctor at FMC, I made up my mind that I was not going to seek medical attention again at the health facility.

But you know certain vows might be broken. Recently, I had need to seek medical attention at FMC, Owerri. A friend had told me the centre has equipment and personnel to treat diseases being a tertiary health institution.

About two years ago, I began to see cobweb-like objects in my eyes. I consulted my optometrist-friend who upon examination prescribed optimol eye-drop. I used it and the objects have not cleared. So, early this month, who also have sight challenge and I visited FMC, Owerri.

We were told the eye clinic operates mostly on Monday. My wife’s friend instructed we go early because of the huge patient traffic. Truly, even arriving at about 9:00am, the eye clinic was already filled to the brim.

The first shock was enquiring at the card section and being directed to go another section to write our names. On getting there, we were told we had to first obtain our cards before writing down our name. The back-and-forth was disconcerting but we gave them benefit of doubt if ever doubt has benefit.

We obtained the cards at N3010 each and because we are not on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), we were required to pay another N1,010 each to enable us see the doctor. Already, the waiting room was over populated with patients. We had to stand before eventually squeezing ourselves into spaces vacated by patients who left to be attended to by doctors.

Finally, we were able to see doctors who prescribed drugs for us. We approached the pharmacy at the eye clinic. It did the costing of the drug and requested us to pay at Accounts Section of the Pediatrics Department of the centre because by this time, its accounts section had closed. It closed a little before 4:00pm.

By the time my wife and I returned after paying for drugs, the Pharmacy Section of the eye clinic had closed. They never told us they would close by 4:00pm. We were directed to approach another pharmacy at the centre but the drugs were not available. It directed we come back the next day.

What were the drugs that were not available in FMC Pharmacy? They were kerob eye drop, vitamin C tablets (white) and amoxin.

We could be said to be favoured. A colleague who took ill and was vomiting blood only got lucky at FMC, Owerri because his wife works there. He had taken ill two years ago and had to be taken to the centre in the night. The illness made him to be vomiting blood.

On beholding him, the doctors took flight. No doctor or nurse wanted to touch him even with a 10-metre pole. None wanted to examine him. They thought he was a Lassa fever patient. If not that his wife, who works at the centre was with him, my colleague would not have been treated.

My colleague and his wife equally helped in saving one of their relations. She had suddenly taken ill to the point of not being able to talk audibly. Her daughter put a call across to my colleague, who advised that the woman be moved from village to FMC, Owerri. Fortunately, the parish priest of the Catholic Parish where the woman worships ferried her in the dead of the night to FMC where my colleague and his wife joined them. The female doctor on duty was fast asleep and rose in anger to warn sternly people attempting to wake her up to attend to the patient not to disturb her.

My colleague said the doctor bluntly refused to attend to the sick relation until his wife popped up in the scene and threatened to write a petition against her the following day. The attitude of the female doctor is the common attitude of other medical personnel at the centre.

What of the story of a Lassa fever patient who was moved from Isuochi in Abia State to FMC, Owerri. My source said all doctors and health personnel at the centre took to their heels on being told the illness was suspected to be Lassa fever.

What pisses me off at FMC Owerri is the large crowd of patients and time wastage at the facility. There is also the difficulty of patients locating the appropriate sections/clinics on arrival. A health facility like FMC is not supposed to have personnel who do not care for its patients. Though the personnel might have seen dead and dying people severally, they should know that the dead or dying is not a piece of log.