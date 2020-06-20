South-West PDP Leaders Meet, Resolve to Forge Common Front

…Vow to Reposition Party

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West geo-political zone, met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, resolving to ensure the party is built into a strong, indissoluble structure.

The meeting, which was held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, affirmed the resolve of stakeholders in the party to embrace the principles of equity and fairness in the distribution of positions due to the zone henceforth.

The Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who presided over the meeting, said that the leaders resolved to build “an indivisible, united and strong entity under PDP’s umbrella.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the meeting was attended by Governor Makinde and three former governors on the ticket of the party.

They include the former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olugunsoye Oyinlola, former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, his predecessor in office, Engineer Segun Oni, as well as a former Military Administration of Ondo State and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, National Assembly members and other stakeholders.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the party discussed various issues bordering on unity, oneness and togetherness in the South-West PDP, and how to reposition the party.

The communique read in part: “The Leaders of the PDP South-West, from the six States of Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo and Osun met today, 19th June, 2020, discussed extensively on various issues bordering on the unity, oneness and togetherness of the South-West PDP and resolved as follows:

“That the PDP South-West should remain an indivisible, united and strong entity under the PDP’s umbrella.

“That positions zoned to the South-West should, henceforth, be fairly and equitably shared within the various States/Sub-zones of Lagos/Ogun; Ekiti/Ondo and Oyo/Osun to create a sense of belonging in the respective States/Sub-zones.

“That rotation of the various positions amongst the States/Sub-zones will create a higher sense of unity, togetherness, fairness and justice among the various States/Sub-zones.

“The above-mentioned resolutions of the meeting are intended to create a sense of belonging, fairness, justice and unity and will be fully implemented as we progress in our programmes in the future to come.”