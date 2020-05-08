Supreme Court Frees Orji Kalu

Jailed former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been released from custody, The Agenda Online reports.

Kalu, a serving Senator was freed from the Nigerian correctional facility in Kuje, Abuja, on Friday morning.

His release came moments after the Supreme Court voided his conviction in December 2019 in a multi-billion naira corruption trial.

The ex Governor was accused of pilfering and mismanaging funds belonging to Abia State during his days as governor between 1999 and 2007. He pleaded not guilty and appealed his conviction by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

Friday morning, the apex Court declared Kalu’s conviction inappropriate and ordered a retrial of the case.

A seven-member panel of the apex court, in a unanimous verdict delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko, declared the earlier conviction null and void.

The apex court held that the presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted Kalu, was already a justice of the Court of Appeal, when he ruled and sentenced Mr. Kalu and his co-defendant.

He held that a Justice of the Court of Appeal cannot operate as a judge of the Federal High Court, and ordered the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reassign the case for trial, the report said.

Credit: Premium Times