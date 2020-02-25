Supreme Court: It’s Always Better To Accept Error Than Persevere In Error

By Kingsway Ukwuoma

Since I came across the great words of the great man of law and justice, Hon. Justice Chukwudifu Oputa JSC, in which he ruled that the Supreme Court could reverse itself, I’ve not stopped marvelling at the power of wisdom in words!

Justice Oputa JSC ended his evergreen judicial admonition to Supreme Court in 1986 on a point of humility and honesty. He said and I quote: “It is always better to accept error than persevere in error”!

In the past five weeks or so that that advice became a repetoirial currency in Nigeria, I’ve chewed it over and over and concluded that it’s an unassailable truth not coined for only judicial officers of the apex court but also for all mankind.

I noted that before becoming justices, those citizens were lawyers and human beings, citizens of Nigeria. And even in their public service careers as justices of the highest court in Nigeria, they’re still human beings. That’s what Justice Oputa JSC reminded them.

Fallibility of human beings is an attribute, a natural phenomenon shared by every living soul. It’s in the same category with mortality. Human mortality and fallibility are invariable factors in every human entity. Just as everybody is given to die on an indeterminate appointed date, so also is everyone wired to make mistakes and errors at one time or another.

One thing that shows that people are human is that they can make mistakes and errors. It’s only automated robots and electronic gadgets that may be configured to be infallible and error-free.

The beauty of God and the human beings He created is that there’s a room for mistakes and errors, which once made can be corrected and the wrong associated with the mistakes and errors made right. God is the God of a second chance!

When God discovered the world of Adam and Eve had been eaten up by iniquity of human beings that He created, the Bible says “God regretted creating man and the world”. That connotes and denotes the nature of mistake and error!

God didn’t insist on persevering in the error of the first word. God accepted the error He observed. He considered deconstructing and reconstructing the world and everything therein, using the instrumentality of the righteous man, Noah. The rest is history!

To that extent, the example of God the Almighty Creator of heaven and earth, applies to the human beings He created in His image and likeness. Of course, that includes justices of the Supreme Court that Justice Oputa JSC specifically addressed.

It’s instructive that the Supreme Court has in effect commenced the review of its misjudgement on January 14, 2020 on the appeal brought before it from the 2019 governorship election in Imo State. That’s quite commendable!

The decision to so do has first and foremost established that the justices agree that they’re human beings that can and inevitably make mistakes and errors once in a while. That’s most commendable of the Justices.

Then also, it’s a physical proof that the justices subscribe to the unity of purpose and cohesiveness of the Nigerian judiciary, especially the Supreme Court. How? The current Supreme Court, by commencing the review of the review of the misjudgement by some of its officials on January 14, has shown that with Justice Oputa JSC they stand. How?

The Supreme Court has opted to accept error than persevere in error just as Justice Oputa JSC admonished in 1986 instead of persevering in error. Justices are human beings. They can make errors and they can correct their errors just like every living thing makes errors once in a while and corrects the errors once discovered.

Consequently, whatever is the eventual verifiable conclusions from the review will be generally acceptable to all parties and members of the society. That’s the way to go and the right thing to do in a normal, civilized, modern democratic society.

To a large extent, the much desired safeguard of the quintessential image of the Supreme Court and by extension the Nigerian judiciary has commenced, and with the expected end of the review, the image of the court in Nigeria will be restored and it’ll gain increased point scale thereby.

Generally, the Nigerian judiciary remains sacrosanct, sacred and revered for delivering of impeccable judgement of justice. The nouveau brigandage against that divinely ordained institution by unscrupulous politicians notwithstanding, it’s still intrinsically one of the unifying factors in our country, Nigeria.

Nobody can take that from the Nigerian judiciary. It remains the last hope of the citizens for justice in the face of injustice upon anybody, anywhere in Nigeria. It’s not a respecter of anybody, no matter how lowly or highly placed. That’s the true nature and features of the judiciary in any civilized modern society.

That’s why anybody and everybody striving and struggling to resist the review of the misjudgement of January 14 are best tagged enemies of Nigeria and Nigerian judiciary. Such brigands induce, threaten, intimidate, harass, coerce and compel the Supreme Court to persevere in error. They fight to resist the justices from accepting their error. That’s an anti-social conduct!

Now, that’s quite wrong and bad of anybody to do. The right and good thing for anybody to do under the circumstance is to patiently support the Supreme Court to accept the errors it made and equally patiently support it to effect desirable corrections. That’s equitable!

The persistent resistance of the Supreme Court by anybody or group portends a testimony that somebody or group of people are taking undue advantage of the mistakes of the apex court and cashing in on its errors to lay claim to what they have no genuine claim to.

If the direct beneficiary of the mistake and error of the Supreme Court on January 14 is sure he won convincingly, why then is he so fiercely resisting the review of the misjudgement? He should be amenable to a million reviews of the misjudgement as claimed by the respondent applicant that requests the review. It’s allowed!

The review of the perceived misjudgement affords the Supreme Court, the appellants/respondents on one hand, and the respondents/applicants on the other hand to achieve the middle point where nobody will claim there were still mistakes and errors after the review.

Therefore, rather than discourage the Supreme Court from accepting error instead of persevering in error, Nigerians should support the Supreme Court and embolden it to tie the black scarf over its eyes and without fear or favour carry out the review so that the elements of its observed or perceived human mistakes and errors will be sorted out and laid to rest once and for all. The time to do that is now. I so submit.