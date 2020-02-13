Supreme Court Judgement: Again, Protests Ground Imo

…“My Father Once Said That the Supreme Court Can Make Mistakes”, Charly Boy

Thousands of protesters took over the major cities of Owerri, Imo State capital, expressing their rejection of the sack of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of the State and his replacement with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Hope Uzodinma by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The protesters, numbering over fifteen thousand, want the Supreme Court to revisit the Imo State Governorship matter, insisting that the man they voted for during the 2019 Governorship polls was Rt. Hon. Emeka hedioha, urging the apex Court to reinstate him as Governor of the state.

The protesters, armed with different placards and banners, argued that the Supreme Court judgement that ousted Emeka Ihedioha was a travesty of justice that must not be allowed to stand.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, one of the protesters and Patron of Imo Concerned Citizens Forum, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy said the judgement of the apex court which sacked Emeka Ihedioha from office and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma on the 14th of January was a miscarriage of justice.

He said his group was protesting the Supreme Court’s judgement and urging it to restore the mandate of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

Continuing, the activist said that his late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, who headed the Supreme Court at a point, told him and all Nigerians that the apex court can make mistakes.

“Na we be government. Those in government houses are not the government, but because the way we dey behave, we have made ourselves servants while those in government houses who are now supposed to be our servants are now the government but our mumu don do.”

“What we are here to say is simple. We have come to ask the Supreme Court reverse its judgement and return justice to Imo State. What was done a few weeks ago by the Supreme Court was a miscarriage of justice.”

“My father, who was once in charge of the Supreme Court once said that the Supreme Court can make mistakes. We admit that the Supreme Court has made a mistake. They should correct themselves.”