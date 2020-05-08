Supreme Court Judgement on Orji Kalu Unfortunate—EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described the judgement of the Supreme Court which overruled the conviction of former Governor of Abia State, Mr Orji Kalu, as “quite unfortunate.”

On Friday, May 8, 2020, the apex court held that Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted the Senator, lacked the power to sentence him.

The former Governor was sent to the correctional centre for an alleged N7.65billion fraud perpetuated when he was Governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007.

He was convicted alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited and former Abia State director of finance, Mr Ude Udeogu.

But at the ruling today, the Supreme Court said it was setting the lower court’s verdict because Justice Idris had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before the judgment.

Reacting to the development, the EFCC said the apex court’s ruling was a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor.

“The attention of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to the judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the trial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Jones Udeogu, a former Director of Finance and Account of Abia State Government and ordering their fresh trial at the lower court.

“The apex court based its verdict on the grounds that Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted Kalu and others had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before the judgment and returned to the lower court to deliver the judgment which it considered as illegal,” it said.

“The EFCC considers the judgment of the apex court as quite unfortunate. It is a technical ambush against the trial of the former governor,” it added.

Commenting further, the anti-graft agency said it was “prepared for a fresh and immediate trial of the case because its evidences against Kalu and others are overwhelming.”

Concluding, it said, “The corruption charges against Kalu still subsist because the Supreme Court did not acquit him of them.

“The entire prosecutorial machinery of the EFCC would be launched in a fresh trial where justice is bound to be served in due course.”

