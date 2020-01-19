Supreme Court Judgment: IPOB Shuts Down Imo …Chant Anti Okorocha, Uzodinma Songs

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Sunday, launched a massive protest against Gov. Hope Uzodinma and Rochas Okorocha in Owerri, Imo state.

About Two Thousand IPOB members, clad in white singlets and black trousers, carrying Biafran flags, embarked on the protest this afternoon, demanding the resignation of Uzodinma and calling for the expulsion of the Former Governor, Rochas Okorocha from the state.

Our Correspondent reports that the protest is coming a few days after the supreme court of Nigeria sacked the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to issue a certificate of return to Uzodinma.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, had announced that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP would be holding a peaceful protest on Sunday warning that it should not be hijacked by any other organization or group.

The police said that inasmuch as citizens had the legal right to embark on peaceful protests, the peace and security of the state must not be toyed with.

He said that the police in conjunction with other security agencies had the capacity and capability to secure the state. The police spokesperson said; “Attention of the Command has been drawn to a planned protest in relation to the Supreme court judgement delivered on the 14 / 01 / 19, on the Imo state Governorship election which removed RT. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and installed His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

“The command wishes to state in clear terms that it is the right of every individual or group to about any issue of grieve, but such protest must be carried out in accordance to the provisions of the laws, as such protest must not be violent, nor hijacked by hoodlums and used as a tool for looting, chaos, and anarchy nor conducted in a manner likely to cause breach of the public peace”.