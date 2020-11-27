Suspected Kidnappers Kill First Class Monarch in Ondo

Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government area of Ondo State, was thrown into mourning Thursday following the killing of a First Class Traditional Ruler, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi, by suspected kidnappers.

The suspected gunmen, were said to have attacked the monarch around Elegbeka on Ifon-Owo Highway.

A source, however said the attackers, were herdsmen, that had been terrorising the area for some time.

The monarch, was said to have earlier in the day attended the monthly meeting of the state Council of Obas.

A source, said the monarch, was on his way back to Ifon, his domain, when he ran into the gunmen at Elegbeka.

The suspected kidnappers, were said to have shot him before he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

A reliable source, at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, said Oba Adewusi, was confirmed dead at the hospital.

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was said to have visited the area.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he had yet to get through, to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Ifon Division.

Ikoro, however, confirmed the robbery at Irele, saying that the robbers first attacked the police station in the town before attacking the bank

Credit: This Day