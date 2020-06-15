The Problem With Nigeria’s Education System – Prof. Icha-Ituma

Destiny Ugorji

Vice Chancellor of Coal City University, Enugu, Professor Afam Icha-Ituma says part of the problem with Nigeria’s educational system is the excessive interest in accumulating credentials by students at all level, instead of proper learning and skill development. He noted that poor educational outcomes and the country’s inefficient education system is a deep concern.

Professor Icha-Ituma, who made this known while responding to questions from newsmen in Enugu, weekend, stressed the need for provision of qualitative education in Nigerian universities, even as he called on the Federal and State Governments to take investments in Education more seriously.

According to him, “there is an overly focus on accumulating credentials and rote learningat the expense of deep learning and skill development in the country. This is part of the country’s educational challenges. Traditional model of teaching students which emphasises teacher’s expertise leads to a prescriptive and deterministic approach rather than critical analysis or dialogue and this approach can’t help us. Unfortunately, students are not being properly equippedto meet the job market’s changing demands.A country that is concerned about solving her problems and being globally competitive must ensure that the populace are educated to be critical thinkers, creative problem solvers and engines of discovery”.

Speaking on Coal City University’s approach to education, Icha-Ituma, a Professor of Human Resource Management explains that:

“Students are at the heart of what we do and high quality teaching and learning is our priority. We provide personal, high touch education. That is why we restrict the number of students we admit annually. We emphasize inspirational teaching and small class sizes to provide students with easy access to academic staff and wonderful opportunities to participate actively in class. We also provide outside the class support that is designed to enhance students learning experience. In addition, we use professional career mentors and advisers who help our students navigate successfully the times needed to get a university degree. The mentoring and advising is designed to raise the expectations of our students on what is possible and we raise the support we provide them so that they can do what we know is possible. Just recently, we organised a virtual matriculation. Out of the very large number of applications for admission to various programmes, the University admitted only 247 first year students. This is because we have a unique and competitive admission process. Meeting academic requirements is only one of the factors taken into account when the admission officersmake decision on an application. They also consider suitability for the course, personal motivation, passionandmaintenance ofour small class structure. We aim to offer all admitted students an unparalleled array of academic opportunities and experiences”

He reiterated the need for global standards in the Nigerian educational system to prepare students to be global citizens and attract international students to Nigeria, describing it as a key feature of Coal City University approach to education.

“For graduates of Nigerian universities to be world-class, our teaching and student support need to be of top quality. This is why coal City University is committed to providing students with quality education of international standards comparable to what is obtainable in top universities in North America and Europe, at a significantly lower fee than what it costs to study abroad. We emphasise inspirational teaching and weare partnering with a number of prestigious university abroad for students exchange programmes and we are using innovative technologies to enable our students learn from world class scholars in our partner institution”.

He called on the Federal Government to increase investment in the country’s education system to enhance the quality of education at all levels and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.