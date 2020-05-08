The Week Ahead – Community Service

SBM Intelligence

That sense of community which is acclaimed as one of Nigeria’s few positive lights shows signs of fraying in a week where it was confirmed that 2 in 5 Nigerians are extremely poor, the Senate did the right thing on policing the wrong way, the executive fared little better in funding itself, banks temporarily halted a redundancy spree, the question of out-of-school children took centre stage and the remittance economic lifesaver was predicted to shrink.



Poverty jamboree

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics show that 82.9 million Nigerians lived below its poverty line of ₦137,430 ($381.75) per year. The figure represents 40.09% of the total population and excludes Borno which has been ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents. The last poverty data released by the NBS was in 2010 when 62.6 percent of the population at 102.2 million was living in poverty. According to the 2019 Poverty & Inequality in Nigeria report released Monday, 52.10 percent of rural dwellers are living in poverty while the poverty rate in urban centres is 18.04 percent. The report said that Sokoto and Taraba states at 87.3 percent and 87.72 percent respectively, lead in terms of percentage of people living in poverty, while Lagos and Delta have the lowest numbers at 4.5 and six percent respectively. The NBS, alongside the World Bank, used the Nigerian Living Standards Survey to measure poverty and living standards between September of 2018 and October of 2019. The NBS changed its methodology by measuring poverty using consumption expenditure rather than income, so the latest figures could not be compared with previous reports on the same subject covering 2003-2004 and 2009-2010. The Brookings Institution in June 2018 had said Nigeria has overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world after it estimated that the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute.



The methodology change makes this study the new baseline, hence there is little utility to be had in comparing it with past studies. It, however, forms a basis for many key inferences. Two perhaps are most important in our view. First, 40.9% population living below the poverty line means that only three African countries – Ethiopia, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – have a total population greater than Nigeria’s poor population. We have more poor people than the entire population of France, Italy and the United Kingdom. Globally, only 18 countries outrank Nigeria’s poor. With the current slow down of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Nigerians are likely to fall into the poverty bracket as the country is extremely vulnerable, due to structural features of the economy, including the size of informal employment accounting for close to 90% of total employment, the instability of most jobs, the predominance of small and medium-sized enterprises which constitute 90% of businesses and the ineffectiveness of fiscal and monetary stimulus. This speaks to the enormity of the task as well as the urgency of creating prosperity in Nigeria to lift its people out of poverty. This should be the priority of the government, and any proposed policy should be judged primarily by a simple measure – does it make our people poorer? A second inference is income inequality. This is an even bigger problem and is a fundamental source of the social and security challenges that plague the country, as well as how difficult it is for the more prosperous segments of the country to appreciate how desperate the situation is in the poorer parts, many of which are worse hit by poverty than active war zones.



Cliff drop

Global remittances are forecast to decline by about 20% this year as the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic shuts down business activity, the World Bank says. This is the sharpest decline on record for what has become a lifeline for many people in Africa and elsewhere. Globally money sent home by workers abroad to low and middle-income countries is forecast to fall by about $445 billion. The decline for sub-Saharan Africa is predicted to be 23% and amount to $37 billion this year. This comes as the International Monetary Fund’s executive board had approved Nigeria’s application for $3.4 billion in COVID-19 support through the fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument. One of the commitments the government made to assure the board of the IMF of its readiness to reposition the Nigerian economy after the pandemic is that residents would pay full cost-reflective tariff for power in 2021. Additionally, the country revised down its crude oil export programmes for May and June to align themselves with a global production cut deal led by OPEC, a Reuters examination of loading programmes showed. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC +, agreed to cut their combined output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), or 23% each in May and June, from an agreed baseline. The Ministry of Finance also said the FG will use private-sector COVID-19 donations to fund a 2020 supplementary budget. The Cable reported that a government framework on the matter authorises Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed to liaise with the National Assembly for the passage of the 2020 supplementary budget so the donated funds can be utilised.

With the global economy expected to contract by up to 3% in 2020 following lockdown and slowdown of trade across the globe, migrant workers will likely not send as much money home because their employment and pay is vulnerable. The fall in the remittances to LMICs represents a loss of a crucial financing lifeline for many vulnerable households. World Bank studies show that remittances augment income and help put many in the lower- and middle-income countries above the poverty line. They alleviate poverty in these countries, improves nutritional outcomes, are associated with higher spending on education, and reduce child labour in disadvantaged households. The fall in diaspora remittances (about $17.5 billion according to the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2019) will hit Nigeria particularly hard as this constitutes the second-largest revenue source for the country after oil, by far exceeding tax revenues. Nigeria has rolled out palliative spending, some of which will be funded by this borrowing. But many say these palliatives do not reach the most vulnerable families and are sceptical about how long they can be sustained. To compound an already gloomy picture, the government’s push to apply funds specifically donated by the private sector to aid its COVID-19 effort to wider budgetary considerations is an unwise move that indicates how desperately cash strapped Africa’s largest economy is. Nigeria in particular and the continent, in general, need to make the investment to lift its people out of poverty, without depending so heavily on remittances. Countries are likely to look more inwards post COVID-19 and with record job losses globally, remittances will not recover for a while. Africa needs a different approach – trade, not in raw materials but in processed goods to put people to work in more productive industries beyond basic agriculture.



A long way from social distancing

The FG has denounced widespread non-compliance with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19’s guidelines for the gradual reopening of the economy. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, warned that the lockdown could be restored if the guidelines were not observed and there was a surge in coronavirus cases. President Buhari had, on 30 March, imposed a two-week lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states, but at the expiration of the first lockdown on 13 April, he extended it by another 14 days. In his broadcast on 27 April, Buhari said phased, and a gradual easing of the lockdown would begin on 4 May (yesterday), and he also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the nation. Besides banning interstate movements, the President imposed a total lockdown on Kano State, which had witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases. Guidelines on the gradual reopening of the economy issued by the PTF a few days after the presidential address mandate anyone in public spaces to use non-medical face masks. But on Monday, many people did not observe the PTF guidelines, including social distancing. Although banks limited the number of people that entered their premises, customers ignored social distancing as they crowded at bank gates. Pedestrians and motorists from Ogun State crossed over to Lagos in violation of the ban on interstate movements. The NCDC boss complained that many banks limited the number of their branches that opened, adding that there would be a spike in infections due to the way people mingled. He asked organisations to support the implementation of the preventive measures, help manage the risk and focus on a risk-based approach.



Nigeria is between the figurative devil and the deep blue sea. The implementation of the month-long lockdown has been patchy at best across states and has depended on the discipline (or lack thereof) of the residents in the affected states. One factor is the economic fragility of residents when you consider the proportion of Nigerians who depend on a daily income. Understandably, this has put the government in a difficult place where a lockdown is necessary but it also risks putting citizens in further economic hardship. The government can neither afford another lengthy lockdown without risking social unrest due to hunger nor does it even have the resources to enforce such a lockdown practically. Easing the lockdown, however, increases the likelihood of the infection rapidly spreading due to the way most Nigerians live – in crowded, clustered tenements, and with sub-optimal hygiene. The health system risks being rapidly overwhelmed and there are already several voices advocating self-medication at home – a recipe for spreading the disease and creating a breeding ground for the virus to mutate. There are no easy answers. While we think that another full lockdown is unlikely, what is crucial now is that Nigeria needs to ramp up, very fast, innovative ways to test many people. Only when this is possible can we even begin to grasp and deal with the magnitude of what is to come.

Casual behaviour

The bankers’ committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has agreed that plans to lay off staff would be suspended. This was announced in a statement signed by Isaac Okorafor, CBN director of corporate communications, on Sunday. A meeting of the bankers’ committee was reported to have been held on Saturday, May 2, to review the effect of the coronavirus on the banking industry. According to the statement, it was also agreed that banks would need the express approval of the CBN to lay off any staff. “The committee particularly deliberated on the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties,” the statement read. “In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time). In a video that went viral on social media, Herbert Wigwe, chief executive officer of Access Bank, had hinted that the bank would have to lay off some staff and implement a salary cut. Wigwe said he would take a 40 percent salary cut.



There is a reason why stock markets in large economies react positively to news of job cuts by companies. The ability to hire and fire workers is one of the key factors has powered capitalism to the top of the economic food chain. Banks are private sector organisations and must have such flexibility which allows them to increase or decrease their workforce as the economy expands and contracts respectively. What is more worrisome for Nigeria’s economy is that banks in the country have taken to responding to resisting the labour unions’ unease with the firing of workers by routing an uncomfortably high percentage of their employees through third-party contracting – about 46,235 according to the latest NBS numbers for Q2 2019, a figure which represents 65% of the banking workforce according to the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurances and Financial Institutions – thus depriving such employees of benefits and welfare they should ordinarily enjoy. This practice makes for instability in the system. In our opinion, the CBN’s knee jerk reaction to the news of layoffs is unfortunate, considering that even the federal government itself has announced that it is in the process of implementing a report submitted by the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies (MDAs) in 2012, with a view to cutting costs.



Disjointed

The Senate has moved for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force into 13 zonal commands, each with “operational and budgetary powers.” As part of the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria’s Security Challenges which was considered and adopted during plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers also urged state assemblies to make necessary laws to legalise community policing to be established at the local government level. It urged state governors to fund community policing from grants appropriated to each local government. The Senate had on 29 January 29 set up the 17-man committee headed by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, to investigate the rising cases of insecurity across Nigeria. The lawmakers had also called for the sack of service chiefs due to unfavourable reports of insecurity across the country. The recommendations made by the committee and approved by the Senate is urging the executive to direct the Ministry of Police Affairs and the Inspector-General of Police to “decentralize the police command structure with operational and budgetary powers” vested in the following zonal commands as follows: Adamawa/Taraba/Gombe, Anambra/Enugu/Ebonyi, Bauchi/Yobe/Borno, Benue/Plateau/Nasarawa, Edo/Delta/Bayelsa, Ekiti/Kwara/Kogi, Imo/Abia, Kaduna/Niger/FCT, Kano/Jigawa/Katsina, Lagos/Ogun, Oyo/Osun/Ondo, Rivers/Akwa-Ibom/Cross Rivers, and Sokoto/Zamfara/Kebbi.



Perhaps the regional agitations such as Amotekun from the South West have finally woken the Senate up to attempting to fulfil a cardinal 2015 promise of the APC government – state policing. While this is a step in the right direction, there is no word on how these regional police commands will coordinate their efforts, with community policing structures and other security agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering to prevent and solve crimes. Another concern is that the proposal creates agglomerations that do not have any constitutional or normative precedence, such as geopolitical groupings. It also does not appear to take into account proper linkages that currently exist in the country. For example, Edo state does not have as many interactions with Bayelsa as it has with Ondo. The same can be said of Bauchi which has more interactions with Kano and Gombe than it does with Borno. Because of the huge trade in goods and services between both, more people move between Aba in Abia and Port Harcourt in Rivers, then between the rest of Abia and Imo. A decentralisation of the police should take into consideration these trading realities as it is more than likely that crime will closely truck such heavily travelled routes. This, of course, speaks to a lack of in-depth data support to drive these decisions. By taking these two concerns into consideration, we believe this will be a good first step towards achieving better policing outcomes in Nigeria.



Answering the almajiri question

The governors of Nigeria’s northern states have agreed to close disputed Islamic schools that house millions of men and boys across the region due to concerns over the new coronavirus, the group said in a statement. The governors said the risk to children from the virus prompted this week’s decision to close the schools, and children would be evacuated to their parents or states of origin. Orphans would be taken care of by the state government where they are located. Islamic schools, known within Nigeria as almajiris, fill a gap left by state educational institutions. State schools are so overcrowded they cannot accommodate a booming population in northern Nigeria, which is predominately Muslim. Fewer than half of children in the region attend government primary schools, according to the latest official figures, from 2015. Many families live on less than $2 a day and have few other options besides the almajiris. The Islamic schools enrol an estimated 10 million students, according to Nigerian human rights organisation the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC). But the schools have for years been dogged by accusations that some force children to beg on the streets, and late last year, raids at several schools uncovered horrific abuse. Nigeria currently has 782 confirmed cases of the virus.

The continued existence of the almajiri system remains one of the most enduring legacies of a conservative, theocratic society in Nigeria’s largely Muslim North that dates to the pre-colonial rule. Ironically, what the mass evacuations of almajiris to their home states show that with the right political will by northern states, it is possible to end the almajiri system. This depressing lack of will is evident by the speed with which these states rounded up the kids for evacuation but until now, have unable to provide them with proper education, a sequence of events that speaks to the mindshare occupied by the poor in the region. It is also an indicator of class inequality in the region, particularly a lack of access to education and a high birth rate. For male children born into such a situation, the almajiri system is often their destination where they are sent, ideally for Islamic education, but end up mostly on the streets begging and fending for themselves, thus relieving their parents of the burden of catering to them. The evacuation of these kids to their home states and parents is very likely to spread the coronavirus unless recipient states put in place measures to isolate and test them. In addition, the evacuations will form a somewhat unfortunate indicator of the extent of community spread in the evacuating states if new outbreaks occur in the recipient states. The recent announcement by Kaduna that 14 kids evacuated from Kano have tested positive for COVID-19 is a mere prelude to what is to come.

