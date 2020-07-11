The Week Ahead – Missing a Trick

SBM Intelligence

On a closer assessment of the issues that mattered this week, from Lagos’s new port, dodgy petrol consumption data, fiscal and monetary policy to bungling the counterinsurgency, the epic at the top of Nigeria’s corruption watchdog, and Cote d’Ivoire’s political dilemma, you get the distinct sense that all the relevant actors are missing a key piece of the puzzle.

Magu’s gambit

Ibrahim Magu, who has acted as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission since 2016 has been suspended from his position. The Presidency had summoned Mr Magu to discuss the sale of seized assets the day before, and then suspended him “to allow him to face the probe into the allegations against him.” Mr. Magu had appeared before a panel probing allegations of gross misconduct against him on Monday. The panel is led by Ayo Salami, a retired justice of the appeal court. The development is coming after Magu was arrested and detained by security operatives in Abuja Monday following a memo by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, in which the suspended anti-graft czar was accused of grave malfeasance. Presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Mr Magu was summoned to discuss the anti-graft agency’s sale of recovered assets based on Malami’s petition. Mr Magu was accused of mishandling recovered loot, and selling seized assets to associates. He was also alleged to have refused to subject himself to the supervision of the office of the attorney-general. Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, has accused Mr Malami of waging a grudge war against Mr Magu, who he claims is the victim of a power-play at the Presidency.



There are many things to unpack in the ongoing Magu saga, and so many examples of abuse of power for personal gain. The first is the question of why Nigeria’s secret police is involved in investigating alleged financial crimes. Not the EFCC, not the Nigerian Police, not the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, but the Department of State Services. The establishment acts of both Mr Magu’s EFCC and its sister agency, the ICPC, clearly fix legal responsibility for investigating and prosecuting financial crimes with both agencies, with tangential roles for the police. The DSS’s establishment act – The National Security Agencies Act of 1986 which also created the Defence Intelligence Agency (military-related intelligence outside and inside Nigeria) and the National Intelligence Agency (external intelligence and counterintelligence) – is tasked with matters related to domestic intelligence, counterterrorism as well as providing protection for the President and senior government officials. The second is that Mr Magu has remained in his position in an acting capacity for four years. This is because the Senate refused to confirm him due to corruption allegations. The DSS also wrote two reports about this when he was first nominated. Yet, the President repeatedly sent his name for confirmation, and when he was not confirmed, ignored the Senate and kept him in an acting capacity. The third is the politics of it – Mr Magu was said to have political cover from the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and had been at loggerheads with what was Mr Malami’s camp as a result. Now a political orphan, it is amazing how quickly his opponents have moved against him citing the same reasons the Senate insisted on years ago. Sadly, in Nigeria, politics often trumps the actual work of following the letter and spirit of due process, so many of those that defended the President’s repeated undermining of the Legislature on Mr Magu’s behalf are today speaking against him. It is, however, a lesson for those in power – in Nigeria, power is fleeting and it is best to remember this as you wield it. Mr Malami and all those jostling for 2023, focusing on politicking without actually governing, will do well to remember this. The main takeaway from this scandal around Mr Magu is that it will have an effect on internal APC politics and the struggles for who picks the party’s ticket in 2023 to succeed President Buhari.

The CBN’s new weapon

A BusinessDay report shows that the portion of funds of some banks held by the central bank is far in excess of 60 percent, a clear regulatory breach. The implication of this is lower profitability for lenders and then stifling access to finance for millions of small businesses in Africa’s largest economy. Quoting bankers, Businessday reported that the CBN currently holds as much as ₦10.3 trillion in cash reserves, which adds up to a CRR of between 58 and 60 percent of total naira deposits of ₦17 trillion While the official Cash Reserve Ratio for banks is 27.5 percent. The investigation by the newspaper shows that at 60 percent, Nigeria’s CRR is not only more than double the official 27.5 percent rate, but it is also the highest across developed, emerging and frontier markets. The ₦10.3 trillion the CBN holds is also about the size of the country’s federal budget. The amount, ₦10.3 trillion, is also 200 times the size of a ₦50 billion fund set up by the CBN to support households and small businesses whose livelihoods and business activities had been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. This report came just as the regulator moved to unify the exchange rate. The CBN had earlier hinted of its plans to unify the multiple exchange rates, to generate more local currency from its dollar inflows and further achieve naira stability. The naira eased 5.5 percent on the official market on Tuesday after the CBN devalued its official exchange rate to ₦381 to the dollar from ₦360, data from the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange showed.

Backchannels already indicate that banks are beginning to reject deposits since it will all simply end up in the CBN coffers as CRR penalty. Under the guise of stimulating credit, the CBN is actually asking banks to either lend recklessly or be penalized, and as the Business Day report shows, these penalties border on illegality. We posit that the main reason for the regulator’s behaviour is demand management. The CBN is printing money at record levels to fund the government’s budget. Put another way, the high CRR levels is simply a backhand way to manage inflation which still remains at stubbornly high levels. Another CBN trick is to ensure there is less Naira in circulation to drive upward demand on the US Dollar, a way of managing the FX rate. The CBN seems to believe that these priorities are more important than the overall economic performance of the nation on the macro and micro levels. The short and long term effects of this arbitrary back-handedness will only result in one thing – a slow but sure breakdown of the fragile value chain that holds the financial system together.



How not to manage industry

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector has continued to reflect the sector’s weaknesses as regards production, new orders, and employment. According to the latest data released by the CBN, manufacturing in the month of June stood at 41.1 points, a decline compared to 42.4 and 51.1 index points recorded in May and March 2020 respectively. The contraction was due to a decline in new orders index to 36.4 in June (from 42.8 in May 2020), which resulted in lower production – the production index decreased further to 36.6 (from 44.5). Producers were hit with higher costs of production (input price index rose to 67.2 from 61.4) but were unable to pass on costs to customers (output price index remained flat at 53.2) due to the drop in new orders. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said that the lockdown in some states and curfew imposed by the FG had a huge impact on production as it caused a slow down in the supply of raw materials, while access to foreign exchange for critical raw materials remains challenging.



There are no surprises here. A combination of the external shocks brought on by the onset of COVID-19 and oil prices as well as the policy choice of demand management by the CBN in order to keep FX prices up mean that most manufacturers will inevitably have to face a slowdown, driven by lower demand due to a drop in both purchasing power and economic activity. To make matters worse, the CBN is squeezing liquidity in the banking sector, stifling credit – credit that is much needed to restart consumption. Many manufacturers in the country are already experiencing an acute shortage of raw materials and intermediate inputs. This shortage has affected capacity utilisation, employment generation, as well as the adequacy of product supply to the domestic market and, has led to an increase in the cost of inputs which are largely imported. If policymakers who have hitherto paid lip service to grow domestic manufacturing ever require a template for designing policy that stifles domestic industrial production, look no further than Nigeria.

An SBM survey about transportation in Lagos revealed increased travel times, loss of productivity, and a curious phenomenon of families living apart during the week in order to be able to get to work on time. Given the issues around the Lekki Port, and traffic hell three times this week, the question of what should be done to improve the transportation network in Nigeria’s megacity is relevant.

Reprising a nightmare

Two years before the commencement of operations at the Lekki port, the ₦596 billion facility is still without a plan for a railway and road link to facilitate the movement of cargoes. The project, which is set to become the first deepwater port in West Africa, will have a 1.5 million TEU container capacity yearly. Currently, the Lekki port’s breakwater is more than half completed. The facility, which sits on 90 hectares of land at the centre of the Lagos Free Trade Zone, will have a 1.5km long breakwater, 6km long approach channel with 19.5m draught, 670m diameter turning circle and 1.5km long quay wall. However, a visit by The Guardian newspaper to the part facility showed only a narrow road ‘Akodo Road’ which connects the facility and several other industries in the area such as Dangote Fertilizer and Refinery Plant, Dano Milk, Kelloggs, Indomie, Raffles Oil, and Insignia Prints. The zone will contain a new international airport, Pan Atlantic University, Eleganza Industrial City, and Bolore Transport and Logistics, among others. The area is also witnessing the rapid development of at least 70 residential estates, indicating that without rail and alternative roads, the volume of traffic on existing roads would increase remarkably and affect operations at the facility. An executive of the Lekki project told the newspaper that the project has not had any plan for rail link since inception. He, however, said the FG promised to incorporate a railway to the facility.

The port is expected to offer relief from the bitter experiences that businesspeople and other commuters experience at Apapa, which is battling to stay alive as a result of poor access roads. However, even at its onset, this port is already worse off than Apapa. Apapa has more than one access road, yet this port is starting off with just one. Nigeria is estimated to be losing about ₦600 billion monthly to the port’s dilapidated access roads. Apapa has rail, but at some point, it fell into disuse. From the look of things, a rail connection for the Lekki Port is pie in the sky. It is amazing that despite the amount of investment going into the area, the government cannot deliver on basic infrastructure to even power it. But this is not surprising. This is the story of Apapa. It is the story of the Lagos Badagry Expressway axis. Private investors make all the effort, and the government fails to deliver on their part – and their part is what multiplies the value and drives the costs down. The Lekki Port is best advised to seek support from anywhere else apart from the government.

Petrol numbers show disconnect

The volume of petrol imported into Nigeria in Q1 2020 rose by 9.24 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, data from the NBS has shown. The country imported 5.32 billion litres in Q1 2020, up from 4.87 billion litres in Q1 2019. 5.61 billion litres were imported in Q2; 5.09 billion litres in Q3, and 5.26 billion litres in Q4 of 2019, the report said. Aside from petrol, a total of 1.66 billion litres of diesel was imported in Q1; 258.27 million litres of aviation fuel; 28.33 million litres of LPFO, and 135.14 million litres of liquefied petroleum gas were imported into the country in Q1. The NBS said 5.36 billion litres of petrol, 1.56 billion litres of diesel, 8.73 million litres of household kerosene, 283.90 million litres of aviation fuel, 23.36 million litres of LPFO and 290.24 million litres of LPG were distributed across the country during the period under review. Meanwhile, crude oil exports from Nigeria to Europe have been the lowest in two years, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, while volumes of cheaper US light oil hover near all-time highs. But traders said with the US West Texas Intermediate firm in Europe to around $1 above dated Brent, Nigerian grades at around the same price were coming into play.

With manufacturing slowing down and the economy also entering the early stages of the COVID 19 induced recession, questions need to be asked as to why Nigeria’s import volumes rose this significantly in a period when it is expected that consumption should be dropping in response to these factors. The new numbers highly suggest that large scale petrol smuggling is back. Petrol usage typically rises on increased economic activity as more people use their cars and power up their generators. Yet, the numbers indicate an increase in a time of decreased economic activities with most businesses shuttered and vehicular movement severely restricted. Where is imported petrol going? The price differential between Nigeria and its neighbours continues to be a strong incentive to attempt to move fuel across the border. Is this the case? This is a question that needs to be answered, especially if the trend continues in Q2 when the COVID-19 shutdown was at its peak.

Bloody carelessness

Military sources have told the Daily Trust that Boko Haram insurgents use weapons and hardware stolen during attacks on military formations in the northeast to carry out their terrorist activities. Reacting to a statement by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, that the military does not know those sponsoring terrorist groups in the country and how they get their weapons, one of the sources said it is not correct to say that the weapons being showcased by the terrorists are anything different from those procured for Nigerian soldiers. Most of these vehicles, armoured vehicles and other military hardware were stolen from military bases, from frontline troops, and some other military locations. The terrorist groups also get their weapons from neighbouring Lake Chad countries at giveaway prices as it is easier to move arms and ammunition to Lake Chad Basin because of porous borders, the source said.



The news from the Daily Trust tallies with observations that attacks by Boko Haram on the military often lead to the loss of military equipment in cases where the terrorists aren’t successfully repelled. These equipment have been seen in videos of attacks by the terrorists, including armoured vehicles. It is also curious that the military feigns ignorance of how the terrorists obtain their weapons or how they are funded as it shows a glaring lack of intelligence on the terrorists; a key factor limiting the success of the Nigerian military and despite two high profile incidents: one on 27 June when soldiers and the Civilian Joint Task Force members escorting commuter vehicles were ambushed in the area and soldiers killed, including Lieutenant Sino Malgwi as well as another on 7 July in which ISWAP ambushed and killed 23 Nigerian soldiers on 7 July at Bulabulin in Damboa LGA, Borno. It is clear that the terrorists take advantage of the porous borders in the Lake Chad region which is contiguous to the vast empty spaces of the Sahel that has facilitated drug, human and arms trafficking networks for decades. This shows that without adequate border security and cooperation with neighbouring countries, illegal arms and small weapons will continue to flow into the country while the terrorist group will continue its campaign of forced taxation, kidnapping and looting to fund its purchase of these weapons. This lack of situational awareness is exacting a catastrophic human toll on the region – The Nigeria Security Tracker indicates that 89 people died within the period from 29 June- 3 July, with a further 55 abductions over the same period. The recent attack on a UN helicopter suggests that the terrorists are now using surface-to-air missiles, a dangerous escalation in the conflict and one that also has direct implications on civilian air traffic, especially as Nigeria moves to reopen domestic flights.

Flirting with turbulence

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire and the ruling party’s candidate for the presidential election scheduled for October died on Wednesday 8 July 2020. The incident occurred a few days after his return from a two-month-long medical treatment in France. Mr Coulibaly, who had a history of cardiovascular illness which led him to undergo heart surgery in 2012, was said to have been unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting and was rushed to a hospital where he died. Coulibaly’s death comes a few months to the presidential election where he had been tipped by many as the favourite to win. His death is set to create a lot of uncertainty within the ruling party, Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP), as to who becomes the party’s flagbearer for the upcoming election. Speaking on Coulibaly’s death, the country’s president, Alassane Ouattara, in a statement referred to Coulibaly as his “youngest brother and son” and one of his closest political ally for 30 years. “I salute the memory of a statesman of great loyalty, devotion and love for his country,” he added. In March, President Ouattara defused political tensions in the country when he formally withdrew his candidacy, promising not to seek a third term in office and designating Coulibaly as the RHDP’s candidate. Ouattara’s move comes after months of speculations and mixed messaging in which he had told reporters that the new constitution of 2016, following a referendum which many of the opposition boycotted, allowed him to seek a third term in office.

Coulibaly’s death undoubtedly comes at a very turbulent time in Côte d’Ivoire’s political history. Even with President Alassane Ouattara’s decision to step aside, political tensions are still brewing in the world’s top cocoa grower, a country still recovering from the wounds of political violence and a civil war that left many dead. The main opposition party, Parti démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) also known as Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire, have accused the governing RHDP of using the machinery of government, intimidation and harassment to stifle dissent and political participation from the opposition. In October 2019, Jacques Mangoua, a leading figure of the PDCI, was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty for possession of illegal weapons in his house, an accusation he continues to deny. In addition, opposition parties have continued to boycott the Independent Electoral Commission – the institution responsible for administering elections in the country – claiming that the commission is filled with people close to and loyal to the president. There have also been tensions as to whether to postpone the elections as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the ruling party, Coulibaly’s death means that a new party candidate would have to be selected; observers have suggested that the Defence Minister, Hamed Bakayoko, is a likely replacement. Others have hypothesised that Ouattara might likely decide to run again or that the ruling party would drop charges against Guillaume Soro, a former prime minister and ex-rebel leader, who was sentenced in absentia (while resident in France) to 20 years in prison for embezzlement and given a $7.6 million fine, which his lawyers have claimed was a politically motivated decision. Aside from the obvious uncertainty Coulibaly’s death throws the PDCI into, it is likely to stoke residual tension within the country as other parties aim to capitalise on it to dislodge the governing party in the October election.