The Week Ahead – Significant Kerfuffles

Disagreements appear to be the theme this week as bickering at the top of the government breaks out into the open, and the NNPC and NEC can’t seem to agree on how much Nigeria is losing. While most analysts appear to agree that shut borders are worsening inflation, the government insists that it’s for the better and the borders remain shut despite legislators insisting that foreign vehicles are better than Nigerian ones. At least foreign airlines agree that our main airport is missing something.

Inflation continues its march

Nigeria’s annual inflation increased in January to its highest level in almost two years, data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Tuesday showed. The report said that prices increased across all categories measured. The consumer price index, which measures inflation, rose to 12.13 percent in January, reaching its highest point in 22 months. The index increased by 0.15 percentage point from the 11.98 percent recorded in December 2019. The last time Nigeria’s inflation rate was as high as 12.13 percent was in April 2018 when the CPI rose to 12.48 percent. On a month-on-month basis, the index increased by 0.87 percent in January 2020. This is a 0.02 percent rate higher than the 0.85 percent recorded in December 2019. Experts say that the country’s closed borders with neighbouring countries since August last year to fight smuggling of rice and other goods has driven inflation. This comes as new data from Malaysian Palm Oil Council has shown that the country’s Crude Palm Oil export to Nigeria increased by 18.4 percent last year. The report showed that Nigeria’s CPO import from Malaysia increased to 286,964 metric tons in 2019 from 242, 388MT in 2018, up by 44,576MT on a year-on-year basis. The Nigerian government shut its borders in August 2019 in a bid to tackle smuggling and boost local production of agricultural produce in the country.

No one is surprised by this outcome – food inflation is driving record inflation as Nigerians struggle with the outcome of different government policies that prioritise exchange rate stability and pipe dreams of self-sufficiency over the wellbeing of citizens. Crude oil prices have slumped and government policy has discouraged investments – jobs are not being created, and food, which Nigerians spend 60% of their income on, is experiencing runaway inflation. These protectionist policies do not make sense, and the outcomes make that clear. Cement as an example, where despite years of protectionism, Nigerians still have to buy cement at among the highest prices in the world. Similarly, to protect the country’s palm oil industry and spur the industry growth, the FG had ordered a 35 percent tariff; 10 percent duty and 25 percent levy, on palm oil imports into the country while crude palm oil is also listed on the 41 items restricted from forex access. Despite such policies, oil palm imports into the country are still on the rise owing to the huge demand-supply gap. Nigeria’s annual palm oil output is estimated at somewhere between 900,000 and 1.3 million MT. With national demand of 2.1 million MT, the supply gap is around 800,000MT. Imports are estimated at over ₦500 billion annually. The only outcome of these things is more expensive goods for a populace with purchasing power that has been declining in the last four years. We reiterate that Nigeria’s priority should be to lift its people out of poverty – anything that does not contribute to this clearly should be jettisoned.

From independence till the mid-1970s, Nigeria’s domestic rice production was enough to cover domestic consumption. From the late 1970s when the Land Use Act came into force, a period which coincided with the tail-end of the oil boom and a dramatic increase in the incomes of Nigerians, domestic demand for rice began to outstrip the domestic production. This trend was briefly reversed in the late 80s when SAP kicked in and eroded purchasing power. Since 1990, however, domestic demand for rice has continued to outstrip supply, in spite of significant growth in domestic production. The issue with rice in Nigeria is not that domestic production has not grown – it is simply that domestic consumption has continued to outgrow it, as Nigeria’s population growth continues at a rapid growth rate. What is needed is to improve productivity and build the infrastructure to reduce wastage and cost to consumers.

Who is top dog?

Nigeria’s national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, has issued a warning memo to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Monguno had accused Abba Kyari of undue interference on matters bordering on national security. According to Premium Times, Monguno said Kyari’s directives to service chiefs were sometimes issued without the knowledge or approval of the president, a practice he alleges has added to the government’s failure to contain insecurity. The retired major-general had said in the letter on 9 December 2019 that the Chief of Staff is not a presiding head of security, neither is he sworn to an oath of defending the country. He added that Kyari as presiding over meetings with service chiefs and heads of security organisations as well as ambassadors and high commissioners to the exclusion of the NSA and/or supervising ministers constitute a violation of the Constitution and directly undermine the authority of President. Monguno’s letter comes as insecurity returns to centre stage as a major cause for worry among Nigerians, with recent attacks linked to bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and insurgents across the country.



Monguno’s letter accuses Abba Kyari of what amounts to treason. As the National Security Adviser, he should have access to the President to make this known directly and to know the legal means to prosecute such a grievous allegation. This is not the first time that President Buhari’s inner circle has come out to publicly drag one another in this manner. However, this is even more serious because it has implications on perhaps the most fundamental aspect of national life – security. Insecurity is at record highs in Nigeria and many Nigerian cities have essentially become castle towns, with the intercity roads and the countryside surrendered to the purveyors of violence. This rift in particular, is another solid indicator of the focus of the current administration, on politicking and power struggles, while governance – and Nigerians – suffer terribly.

Different figures, same story

The NNPC’s boss, Mele Kyari, has said that Nigeria lost about $750 million (₦268.5 billion) to crude oil theft last year. Speaking about the increased activities of oil thieves and pirates, Kyari said that any threat to the NNPC’s operations was a direct threat to the very survival of Nigeria because of the strategic role of the corporation as an enabler of the economy. Other security challenges facing the corporation include the vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure and the kidnapping of personnel as there exists a deep connection between the various shades of insecurity challenges. He added that all the activities on oil facilities were all linked to what was happening in the Gulf of Guinea and the entire maritime environment. According to the NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Yemi Adetunji, the Gulf of Guinea accounted for more than half of the global kidnappings for ransom in 2016, with 34 seafarers kidnapped out of 62 cases worldwide.

The numbers from Mr Kyari are significantly lower than those shared by the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki in September 2019 after the National Executive Council meeting – $1.35 billion in only six months and projected to get to $2.7 billion by the end of 2019, and even Obaseki’s numbers are lower than those of the data crunchers. Recent estimates released by the Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC) suggest that Nigeria currently loses as much as 400,000 barrels per day or a quarter of daily production to oil theft, making Nigeria the “oil theft capital of the world”. Similarly, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) estimates that Nigeria lost about $42 billion to crude theft and refined petroleum products losses between 2009 and 2018, an average of $4.2 billion annually. While each of these public officials has different motivations for choosing the number they announce, one thing remains clear – oil theft is responsible for the loss of a very significant portion of Nigeria’s revenue. We fear that Mr Kyari, like many in the government, is guilty of a serious underestimation of the gravity of the situation. Either that or they are deliberately looking the other way because the oil theft is the tacit price of the peace of the graveyard that holds in the oil-producing Niger Delta. This “peace” is unsustainable in the long run, and the government will, eventually, have to do the hard but right things about Nigeria’s oil.

Good for the goose, but not for the gander

The House of Representatives has resolved to acquire Toyota Camry 2020 model for members as official cars, according to a Punch report. The resolution was reached at a closed-door executive session on February 5. The paper quotes an anonymous lawmaker as saying that members were forbidden from publicly disclosing details of the discussions, where the National Assembly agreed to purchase 400 exotic cars. The lawmaker did not state the cost for each car. A representative of Elizade Nigeria Limited, a top in-country Toyota brand distributor, said the 2020 model had yet to arrive in Nigeria. The representative, however, said the going price for the 2019 V6 model was ₦26.75 million and ₦35.75 million. The 2020 model is expected to be costlier. At the meeting, the lawmakers were said to have rejected Nigerian brands, insisting on foreign ones, preferably imported and not locally assembled. The lawmaker said a proposal to patronise Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, a Nigerian brand based in Nnewi, Anambra was rejected.

While much of the conversation around this has been focused on the refusal of the lawmakers to accept Nigerian made brands (with some validity), we aver that the more fundamental questions that need to be answered are if the lawmakers received vehicle allowances when they resumed office and if the cost the anonymous lawmaker is quoted as stating is the best value for money, and if this expense is in the signed budget. Having said that, we could not resist checking the prices. A check on the website of Toyota showed that the price of the Camry, depending on the variants, is between $25,000 (₦9,000,000 at ₦360 to a dollar) and $35,000 (₦12,600,000), excluding the cost of shipping, import duty which is 70 percent of the net cost and other clearing charges and taxes at the port. For instance, those with higher specifications, as the National Assembly usually goes for a higher range of vehicles, are XLE at $29,455; XLE V6 at $34,580; XSE at $30,005 and XSE V6 at $35,130. While the prices of the cars when the shipping and clearing costs and import duties are added could come close to the listed prices, the optics of the car purchases do not look good for the legislators as there is high public discontent over their salaries and allowances which are seen as not only exorbitant but also not commensurate with their output. The fact that the legislators missed the opportunity to score a PR coup by patronising a local carmaker or cars assembled locally has further worsened the situation. Coming during the tenure of a government that insists on shutting the borders to keep Nigeria for Nigerians, this reinforces the message that there are different rules for different classes of Nigerians.

Some national gateway

Dubai-based mega carrier, Emirates Airlines, has stopped flight operations to Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport due to the inefficiency of the airport’s Instrument Landing System, a navigational aid that guides aircraft to land, especially during low visibility. Until the ILS is fixed, the carrier said, it will continue to boycott the MMIA. Since last Monday, airlines, especially foreign carriers have been diverting flights destined to Lagos to Accra and Dakar due to Harmattan haze, which lowers visibility. Emirates, last Thursday, diverted its Lagos flight to Accra and engaged domestic carrier, Arik Air to airlift them to Lagos. Emirates said its three sets of the crew were stranded in Lagos since Monday but were flown to Dubai on a chartered flight via Abuja, according to ThisDay. Over 1500 Nigerians were said to have been standard in Accra, Ghana as there were no adequate arrangements to airlift them from Accra to Lagos. British Airways had already cancelled its flight to Lagos due to operational constraints. The airline informed passengers via email that its plans to fly those interested back to the United Kingdom. Delta was also reported to have taken its Lagos based passengers back to the US when it could not land in Lagos. However, the US-based carrier diverted its previous flights to Accra and Dakar respectively. The Harmattan haze reduced visibility below 800 meters, so airlines needed the ILS to land but the Category 3 ILS, which enables aircraft to land at zero visibility was installed last year but the calibration was not completed so it could not be put in use. Nigeria’s aviation minister, Hadi Sirika apologised to airlines and passengers over the bad weather and malfunctioning landing systems and said that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency was working tirelessly to fix the ILS.

The inability to calibrate the ILS is symptomatic of the gaps in public sector efficiency: in September 2019 the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) announced that it had taken delivery of consignments of equipment for category 3 Instrument Landing Systems/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) for Lagos and Abuja airports. As has become a practice in Nigeria, the focus was on getting the procurement contract rather than ensuring its implementation. There was confusion over which agency between the National Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and the Nigerian College for Aviation Technology, would be in charge of the calibration. This further strengthens the call for the privatisation/concessioning of the country’s airports and a regulator defining minimum standards for different categories which the owner/concessionaire of the airport will have to adhere to. This will have helped to avoid this turf war and inaction which has caused the diversion and cancellation of numerous flights to the busiest airport in the country. It is unfortunate that as of the time of writing this editorial, no investigation as to who was at fault has even been considered by the government.

A rolling conflict

Gunmen in military fatigues and masks have killed 22 people in a village at the heart of a separatist insurgency in western Cameroon, shooting women and children and burning others in their homes, the United Nations said on Monday. Cameroon’s army has since 2017 been fighting English-speaking militias seeking to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia amid the cocoa farms and forests of west Cameroon. As fighting has intensified, so have abuses by both sides, witnesses and rights groups say. The fighting is the gravest threat to stability in the oil- and cocoa-producing country since President Paul Biya took power nearly 40 years ago. It was not yet clear who was responsible for Friday’s attack in Ntumbo in the northwest region of Cameroon near the Nigerian border. In a statement, separatists blamed the army. In its own statement, the army denied wrongdoing.