Trouble In PDP Camp Over Obaseki’s Possible Defection

...As Aspirants Refuse To Step Down

As Governor Godwin Obaseki seeks a new political fortress in his bid to govern Edo state for another four-year term, emerging reports claim the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into confusion. The embattled governor was on Friday, June 12, axed out of the race for All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship ticket over alleged “defective certificate.”

Since then, Governor Obaseki has become a darling target for the state opposition parties including Action Democratic Party (ADP) but with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) likely to be his next political destination. The Edo governor faces a tricky hurdle of being received with an open arm by PDP members. Legit.ng recalls the opposition party’s nomination process closed on June 2 while screening of aspirants closed on June 5. Governor Godwin Obaseki’s possible defection from the ruling party has thrown PDP in a dilemma in Edo state.

Three aspirants have been cleared by the party to vie for the ticket as PDP may likely hold its primary election on Friday, June June 19. There are ongoing rumours that the governor may defect from APC ahead of PDP primary election, but he may not be given a PDP ticket due to some reasons including eligibility issue. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama (Edo South), Gideon Ikhine (Edo Central), and Kenneth Imasuagbon have been cleared by the opposition party but it seems none of the aspirants is ready to step down should Obseki eventually defect.

PDP has now been thrown into a dilemma over picking its flagbearer though the party maintained that it would be fair to all aspirants. Obaseki sends strong warning to Oshiomhole ahead of Edo 2020 guber primary “We are in a serious dilemma and our party is facing the integrity test. Obaseki is trying to have his way at all cost to secure the PDP governorship nomination ticket. “This is a governor who has not formally defected to the PDP. The options available are to ask all the aspirants to step down for him or to allow the primary election to hold and ask the eventual candidate to step down,” a chieftain of the party said.

Another issue being highlighted is the Governor Obseki’s certificate issue which was the bane handed him a red card from the APC ticket race.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly called Governor Obaseki on Friday, June 12, asking him to join his party. APC vows to sack members who accept appointments from PDP The former presidential candidate of the opposition party in the 2019 general elections, called the Edo governor and assured him of a soft landing which may come in form of a waiver.

A close associate to the Waziri of Adamawa confirmed the phone call between the two political leaders: “The Waziri is wooing Obaseki on behalf of PDP. He spoke with him yesterday and encouraged him to join the PDP. “

Credit: Independent