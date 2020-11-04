Trump Alleges Fraud, Says He’ll Be Going to US Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has declared victory in the US presidential election even as millions of votes are still being counted across several states, announcing he would be going to the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting.

He currently has 213 electoral college votes following win in 23 states, while his closest rival, Joe Biden of the Democratic Party has 238, having won in 20 states.

Votes are still being counted in at least seven states.

Trump in a speech from the East Room of the White House said: “We did win this election. For the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So, we will be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump stated.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.

The Republican, who according to initial results is in a neck-to-neck race with Biden, said he would go to court and “we want all voting to stop.”

He appeared to mean stopping the counting of mail-in ballots which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday’s election, provided they were sent in time.

Trump had earlier also announced on Twitter that he had won the election ‘big’ even though final results had not been declared.