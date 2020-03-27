UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and will self-isolate in Downing Street.

He has mild symptoms and will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis, a government spokesperson confirmed. In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

‘He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus’ the statement said.

The PM also confirmed he was struck down with the infection in a video on Twitter. He said: ‘Hi folks I want to bring you up to speed with something that’s happening today which is i have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus. That’s to say a temperature and persistent cough.

‘On the advice of the chief medical officer that has come out positive so I am working from home, self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that thanks to the wizardry of modern technology i can continue to communicate with my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.’