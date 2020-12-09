US Supreme Court Rejects Pennsylvania Republicans’ Bid to Block Biden’s Victory

US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block certification of the state’s election results, dealing a near-fatal blow on President Donald Trump’s quest to upturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November 3 presidential poll.

The apex court in a one-line order issued with no noted dissents or comment from any of the nine justices, said: “The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.”

The court is made up of six conservative justices including three nominated by Trump – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: This Day